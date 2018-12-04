The saying used to be "What's good for the goose is good for the gander," although maybe this should be changed to "what's good for the goose is good for the daughter" — basically, everyone should be treated the same.

When Hillary Clinton used a private email server, President Trump said that, "If I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation." This was seen in many circles to be a reasonable idea, as her email usage was considered inappropriate.

The situation has become more complex now, as his daughter, Ivanka Trump, has sent hundreds of emails relating to government business from a nongovernment and potentially less secure email account. This is effectively the same as the situation that Hillary was attacked for.

Bring on the equality of the legal system. Ivanka Trump should also face investigation.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia