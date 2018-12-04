Thousands of people in the caravan are now in Tijuana trying to enter this country illegally. Groups are trying to storm the border and push through. It is unfortunate that they are placing their children toward the front of the line because they are also recipients of the tear gas.

I feel bad that these people had their hopes up and then realize they had been deceived by a political activist group.

There are many innocent people in the caravan, but there are also maybe hundreds of criminals and terrorists in this group. We have no choice but to turn them away at the border. It is difficult to have mercy and justice at the same time.

Dorothy Bradford

Taylorsville