My heart is full as our country mourns the passing of President George H.W. Bush, a patriot and tireless public servant. Bush represented an era of moderation I now yearn for, a kind of politics that is centered in pragmatism as opposed to litmus tests and ideological purity.

While serving as president, Bush signed into law the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, reauthorized the Clean Air Act and approved the Immigration Act of 1990 (which increased legal immigration by 40 percent). He worked to increase federal education funding and also spoke out regarding the importance of volunteer service with his “thousand points of light” theme.

President Bush stood against intolerance and hate. “We must let our children know hatred has no place in America," Bush said during a 1987 speech. He strongly believed in the greatness of America, choosing country over party and self-interest, and the importance of freedom; may we learn from his example.

Ryan Curtis

Salt Lake City