SALT LAKE CITY — It’s time. Maybe.

What’s going on: Multiple Twitter insiders tweeted this week that the trailer for the next “Avengers” film will drop this week. Insiders are pointing toward Wednesday as the specific day when the trailer will drop, according to Esquire.

It’s expected to be released on “Good Morning America,” too.

However: Marvel hasn’t confirmed the release yet.

Fans have been duped before by Marvel Studios, as many expected the trailer to be released last week.

“Avengers” fans expected the trailer to drop after “Avengers” co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo held a Q&A session in Hollywood last week, according to ComicBook.com.

Wait, there’s more: Marvel Studios confirmed it will release a new “Captain Marvel” trailer Monday during the halftime show on “Monday Night Football.”

Check out the new poster and tune-in to @ESPN’s Monday Night Football to see the brand new trailer for Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel. pic.twitter.com/43EPkcTBET — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 3, 2018

Connection?: According to Polygon, the close timing of the trailers may be deliberate.

“Rumors continue to swirl that the ‘Avengers 4’ trailer may hit sometime this week (with signs pointing to a Wednesday drop). Considering Captain Marvel’s ties to the end of ‘Infinity War’ there could be some connection between the two trailers,” Polygon reports.

Release: “Captain Marvel” drops March 8, 2019.

The untitled “Avengers 4” drops May 3.