Tonight my son and his friends are downstairs eating pizza and watching a movie. They’ve played board games and listened to music, and in a little while I’ll take down the chocolate cherry cake I spent the afternoon making to celebrate his 16th birthday.

I can’t stop thinking that Friday morning a dad about my age was warming up a bowl of homemade chicken soup his wife had made when his son, about the age of mine, started screaming from the front of their family-owned shop. This man ran, like any parent would — like I would, like you would — straight into harm’s way to save his son from an attack from out of nowhere.

Or not from nowhere. Our fearful thoughts and careless words shape the attitudes that get carried out as actions in our society sooner or later.

Parents like us think we can keep our children safe. We make birthday cakes and chicken soup. We teach our kids to work and see they get a decent education. We try to teach them to be good neighbors.

But the truth is none of us can keep our children safe unless we stand together, band together, and demand better of one another.

Three of my children are northern European. My youngest son is American, born in the USA, but his ancestors are from Mexico. I’ve watched with sick dread a rising tide of sick comments, anger toward people who look like my son, increased harassment from kids telling my son to “go back where he came from” ... which would be here.

Are most people kind to my son? Oh, yes. Overwhelmingly yes.

But that is not enough.

I’m begging you, as a mother and as your neighbor, if this attacker isn’t you — if you would never do something like this — please find active ways to stop this rise of hateful acts. Please look into your heart and do and say the things that will change our public ideas about Mexicans and Americans of Mexican descent. Because if you aren't part of the solution yet, then you're still part of the problem.

I'm asking you, mother to mother, sister to brother, neighbor to neighbor: Keep my son safe.

MaryJan Munger

Weber County