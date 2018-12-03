SALT LAKE CITY — Columbia Sportswear has some good news for "Star Wars" fans who are sick of December’s Hoth-like temperatures.
What’s going on: Columbia is rolling out a new line of S"tar Wars"-themed jackets.
- Unlike last year’s collection— which, according to Mashable, channeled the looks of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Han Solo’s Hoth gear— the new jackets are more “behind the scenes.”
- Per Columbia’s website, The Star Wars Empire Crew Parka is “an officially-licensed jacket inspired by the coat worn by The Empire Strikes Back cast and crew while filming in sub-zero weather in Norway.”
- Only a handful of the original crew jackets exist today. Some have been auctioned off for around $7,000, as reported by Gizmodo.
- The replica jackets have a waterproof outer layer, thermal-reflective lining and 200 grams of insulation. According to Columbia, they also feature a removable, adjustable hood with removable faux-fur trim, two-way collar, ribbed comfort cuffs, wrist zips and multifunctional pockets.
How you can get one: According to Mashable, the Empire Crew Parka will be available for online purchase Dec. 7 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Columbia’s website.
- The parka will also be available for in-store purchase at select locations on Dec. 7.
- Fans can purchase the standard version for $500.
- Jackets signed by Mark Hamil, the actor who played Luke Skywalker, will be sold at other select locations for $1,980.
- Proceeds from the signed jackets will go to college access programs and scholarships, according to a press release.