SALT LAKE CITY — Columbia Sportswear has some good news for "Star Wars" fans who are sick of December’s Hoth-like temperatures.

What’s going on: Columbia is rolling out a new line of S"tar Wars"-themed jackets.

Unlike last year’s collection— which, according to Mashable, channeled the looks of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Han Solo’s Hoth gear— the new jackets are more “behind the scenes.”

Per Columbia’s website, The Star Wars Empire Crew Parka is “an officially-licensed jacket inspired by the coat worn by The Empire Strikes Back cast and crew while filming in sub-zero weather in Norway.”

jacket inspired by the coat worn by The Empire Strikes Back cast and crew while filming in sub-zero weather in Norway.” Only a handful of the original crew jackets exist today. Some have been auctioned off for around $7,000, as reported by Gizmodo.

as reported by Gizmodo. The replica jackets have a waterproof outer layer, thermal-reflective lining and 200 grams of insulation. According to Columbia, they also feature a removable, adjustable hood with removable faux-fur trim, two-way collar, ribbed comfort cuffs, wrist zips and multifunctional pockets.

How you can get one: According to Mashable, the Empire Crew Parka will be available for online purchase Dec. 7 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Columbia’s website.