SALT LAKE CITY — A man with a history of fleeing from police was arrested after allegedly ramming a police car, prompting officers to use a Taser on him.

Donald Quentin Leonard, 33, was arrested for investigation of three counts of failing to stop for police, two counts of assault on a police officer, interfering with an arrest, two counts of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, obstruction of justice and possession of drug paraphernalia.

About 8:45 p.m. Friday, Unified police spotted Leonard in a parking stall near 4200 South and 500 West. Leonard had already fled from officers three times that night and was armed, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

Officers again attempted to make a stop on Leonard, but "Donald put the car in reverse and rammed a police vehicle. Donald then pulled forward again and reversed at a high rate of speed, ramming the police vehicle again," the report states.

The officer was not injured, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray.

When officers approached the vehicle, Leonard appeared to be looking for something, police said.

"Donald was tased and pulled out of the vehicle. As Donald was being taken into custody, he stated he had a gun. Donald was taken to the ground and continued to resist arrest until multiple officers could restrain him," according to the report.

After pulling him out of the car, officers found a handgun with a full magazine on the driver's seat and an assault rifle leaning on the center console, the report states. Police also found drug paraphernalia and Leonard told officers he had "been up for several days high on methamphetamine," according to the report.

Leonard's lengthy criminal history includes charges of fleeing from police in another case scheduled to go on trial in January, according to court records. He was convicted of having a stolen vehicle in 2015, attempted drug possession in 2012, attempted theft in 2011, and threatening to use a dangerous weapon in a fight in 2008.