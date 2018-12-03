SALT LAKE CITY — Charges have been filed against a man accused of randomly attacking a pair of Hispanic men at a local tire store because they were from Mexico, according to court documents.

Alan Dale Covington, 50, who is homeless, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony, drug possession, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

On Nov. 27, Covington went into Lopez Tires, 1621 S. Main, stating "I'm going to kill someone" before swinging a "four-sided metal pole," according to charging documents.

Three men ran from the store as Covington chased after them. One man was struck in the head by the pole and another in the shoulder, the charges state. One man was hospitalized with broken bones in his face and was forced to have a breathing tube put in, according to court records. The other man suffered a possible broken arm, the charges state.

"I'll come back and kill the rest of you," Covington told the group, according to charging documents.

After he was arrested, Covington told Salt Lake City police that "the Mexican Mafia had been after him since 2008" and that he went to the tire store because "all of them know each other," the charges state. He later reaffirmed that he went to the store because "the owners were from Mexico" and "he knew they were Mexican," according to court records.

Covington has an extensive criminal history, court records show.