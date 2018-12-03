Former Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner has had plenty of big games during his seven-year NFL career with Seattle, but he may have bested himself on Sunday during the Seahawks’ 43-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Wagner recorded a statistic in every defensive category in the blowout win. The line read: a team-leading 12 total tackles, including eight solo stops, a 9-yard sack, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, one interception, two pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The highlight was Wagner’s interception, a 98-yard pick-six, longest in team history, near the end of the game when he stepped in front of a Nick Mullens pass near the goal line and raced up the far sideline untouched.

The celebration was nearly as enjoyable as the play itself.

“I think that was the first pick-six of my life,” Wagner said postgame, according to the team website. “I was just trying to make sure the quarterback didn’t catch me, because if he did, everyone was going to give me a little crap. It was extra nice to be running along the 49ers sideline. I tried to look at (former Seattle teammate Richard Sherman), but I didn’t see him.”

Wagner sacked Mullens for a 9-yard loss on third down to end the 49ers’ first drive of the game, then added a quarterback hurry on a third-down play on San Francisco’s second drive.

He later forced San Francisco’s Jeff Wilson Jr. to fumble on a carry inside the Seattle red zone in the second quarter, recovered the fumble and returned it 11 yards to the Seahawks' 14, keeping the 49ers from scoring their first points of the game.

“You can’t talk about this game unless you talk about Bobby Wagner,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, according to the team website. “He just had a phenomenal game. There’s not many more things the guy could do. He had (12) tackles, he took the ball away from them on a fumble, he had a sack, he had an interception for a touchdown, all-time ever longest play in the history of the franchise. Just did another marvelous job of taking care of all the leadership stuff that he does, too.

“He’s playing as good as you can play the game."

Here’s a look at how the other NFL locals on active rosters performed during Week 13 of the regular season:

COWBOYS 13, SAINTS 10

Dallas

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High: Started at tight end and had one reception for 7 yards on two targets while playing 40 offensive snaps and three on special teams.

Started at tight end and had one reception for 7 yards on two targets while playing 40 offensive snaps and three on special teams. Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High: Started at left guard and played all 71 offensive snaps for the Cowboys and three on special teams.

New Orleans

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: Had two kickoff returns for 47 yards while playing seven offensive snaps and 18 on special teams.

Had two kickoff returns for 47 yards while playing seven offensive snaps and 18 on special teams. Marcus Williams, FS, Utah: Started at free safety and had two solo tackles while playing all 71 defensive snaps for the Saints and six on special teams.

RAVENS 26, FALCONS 16

Baltimore

Eric Weddle, FS, Utah: Started at free safety and had two solo tackles and a pass deflection while playing all 53 defensive snaps for the Ravens.

Atlanta

Zane Beadles, OG, Utah and Hillcrest High: Started at right guard and played all 53 offensive snaps for the Falcons and two on special teams.

BRONCOS 24, BENGALS 10

Denver

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Started at left tackle and played all 59 offensive snaps for the Broncos and six on special teams.

Started at left tackle and played all 59 offensive snaps for the Broncos and six on special teams. Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Had two receptions for 38 yards, including a 30-yarder on a touchdown drive, and a carry for 4 yards while playing 13 offensive snaps and eight on special teams.

Had two receptions for 38 yards, including a 30-yarder on a touchdown drive, and a carry for 4 yards while playing 13 offensive snaps and eight on special teams. Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Played 21 offensive snaps and 19 on special teams.

Cincinnati

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High: Started at linebacker, recovered a fumble near midfield in the third quarter and had two assisted tackles while playing 57 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

RAMS 30, LIONS 16

Los Angeles

Dominique Hatfield, CB, Utah: Played 24 special teams snaps.

Played 24 special teams snaps. JoJo Natson, WR/Ret., Utah State: Had three punt returns for 18 yards while playing seven special teams snaps.

Detroit

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: Started at defensive end and had a quarterback hurry on a third-down play that resulted in an incompletion while playing 41 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

Started at defensive end and had a quarterback hurry on a third-down play that resulted in an incompletion while playing 41 defensive snaps and two on special teams. Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback and had five tackles, including three solo stops, while playing all 69 defensive snaps for the Lions and six on special teams.

Started at cornerback and had five tackles, including three solo stops, while playing all 69 defensive snaps for the Lions and six on special teams. Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Had two special teams solo tackles while playing 25 special teams snaps.

CARDINALS 20, PACKERS 17

Arizona

No locals on roster

Green Bay

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: Started at outside linebacker and had two assisted tackles, including one on a third-down stop, while playing 57 defensive snaps and 14 on special teams.

Started at outside linebacker and had two assisted tackles, including one on a third-down stop, while playing 57 defensive snaps and 14 on special teams. Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Had seven carries for 13 yards, four receptions for 14 yards and three kickoff returns for 72 yards, including a 30-yarder, while playing 38 offensive snaps and six on special teams.

TEXANS 29, BROWNS 13

Houston

No locals on roster

Cleveland

No locals on roster

JAGUARS 6, COLTS 0

Jacksonville

No locals on roster

Indianapolis

No locals on roster

DOLPHINS 21, BILLS 17

Miami

Isaac Asiata, OL, Utah and Spanish Fork: Not active for game.

Not active for game. John Denney, LS, BYU: Played 10 special teams snaps.

Buffalo

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State: Started at strong side linebacker and had two solo tackles while playing 30 defensive snaps and nine on special teams.

Started at strong side linebacker and had two solo tackles while playing 30 defensive snaps and nine on special teams. Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle and had two solo tackles while playing 27 defensive snaps and four on special teams.

GIANTS 30, BEARS 27

New York

No locals on roster

Chicago

Kylie Fitts, OLB, Utah: Played six special teams snaps.

Played six special teams snaps. Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State and Weber High: Had a solo special teams tackle while playing 12 special teams snaps.

BUCCANEERS 24, PANTHERS 17

Tampa Bay

No locals on roster

Carolina

Tyler Larsen, OL, Utah State and Jordan High: Played 45 offensive snaps and three on special teams.

CHIEFS 40, RAIDERS 33

Kansas City

Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton High: Played one offensive snap and 20 on special teams.

Played one offensive snap and 20 on special teams. Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Had two tackles, including a solo stop, recovered a fumble that set up a Chiefs touchdown and had a pass deflection while playing 37 defensive snaps and nine on special teams.

Oakland

No locals on active roster

TITANS 26, JETS 22

Tennessee

LeShaun Sims, CB, Southern Utah: Had two tackles, including a solo stop and a special teams tackle, while playing five defensive snaps and 24 on special teams.

New York

No locals on active roster

PATRIOTS 24, VIKINGS 10

New England

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Started at linebacker and had five tackles, including four solo stops, and a quarterback hurry on a third-down play that resulted in an incompletion while playing all 61 offensive snaps and four on special teams.

Minnesota

No locals on roster

SEAHAWKS 43, 49ERS 16

Seattle

Maurice Alexander, S, Utah State: Had two solo special teams tackles while playing 21 special teams snaps.

Had two solo special teams tackles while playing 21 special teams snaps. Bobby Wagner, MLB, Utah State: See above.

San Francisco

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Started at Mike linebacker and had a team-high eight tackles, including two solo stops, and a quarterback hurry that resulted in an incompletion inside the red zone, with 57 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

CHARGERS 33, STEELERS 30

Los Angeles

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Started at cornerback and had a solo tackle and a pass deflection while playing 67 defensive snaps and seven on special teams.

Started at cornerback and had a solo tackle and a pass deflection while playing 67 defensive snaps and seven on special teams. Tre’von Johnson, LB, Weber State and Hunter High: Played 15 special teams snaps.

Played 15 special teams snaps. Sam Tevi, OT, Utah: Started at right tackle and played all 63 offensive snaps for the Chargers and six on special teams.

Pittsburgh

Brian Allen, CB, Utah: Played 19 special teams snaps.

MONDAY NIGHT

Here’s a look at Utah ties on active rosters in the Monday night game:

Washington Redskins

Tony Bergstrom, OL, Utah and Skyline High

Kapri Bibbs, RB, Snow College

Zach Vigil, LB, Utah State and Clearfield High

Philadelphia Eagles