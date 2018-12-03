OGDEN — City cameras captured dramatic video of a shootout between police and a man wanted for aggravated kidnapping who opened fire on officers.

Richard Galvan, 37, shot at two Ogden police officers - one from just a few feet away - Friday night near the city's popular Christmas Village.

"During the exchange of gunfire, the suspect was struck in the head by a round and was immediately incapacitated," said Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt.

Amazingly, no officers were injured.

"We're grateful none of our officers were harmed. And we're proud of the courage and dedication they showed in ending this life-threatening situation," he said.

No bystanders were injured in the incident.

Both officers remained on standard paid administrative leave Monday pending the outcome of an investigation by Weber County. Watt said officers were wearing body cameras that night. As of Monday, that video from the incident had not been publicly released.

But over the weekend, Ogden police did release video from city and traffic cameras that recorded the deadly confrontation.

Galvan, a documented member of a national gang with an extensive criminal history, moved to the Ogden area about a year ago, Watt said. Recently, a woman he had met on social media told him to stay away her from, according to Watt.

Friday morning, "she awoke to find him in her home and armed," the chief said.

Galvan wouldn't let the woman leave her home. And when he did, it was only to drive him around, Watt said. While driving, Watt said the woman described Galvan as going through several mood swings, ranging from suicidal to making threatening remarks.

About 6 p.m., near 28th and Washington Boulevard, Galvan got out of the woman's vehicle. She quickly sped off and flagged down the first officer she spotted, honking her horn and flashing her brights to get his attention, Watt said. The woman told the officer that she had been kidnapped, that Galvan was armed, and that "he told her the gun was for protection against the cops," Watt said.

Ogden police spotted Galvan using traffic cameras, and a nearby officer responded to the area of 25th Street and Washington Boulevard. In the video, Galvan is seen with his back turned to the officer and walking into an alley near Christmas Village. As the officer approached, Galvan came out of the alley, "then turned directly back toward the offer, drew a .45-caliber handgun from his waistband and began firing at the police officer," Watt said.

The officer returned fire. Galvan's attention was then drawn to a second officer who drove up in his patrol car. Galvan fired several rounds at the car, with one bullet striking the windshield directly inline with the officer, but did not penetrate the bullet-proof glass, the chief said. The officer quickly got out of his car, took cover behind the rear of the vehicle and returned fire.

Watt said Galvan spent eight years in a Colorado prison on a conviction of aggravated kidnapping and threatening police with a gun. At the time of Friday's shooting, he was wanted in Colorado and El Paso, Texas, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in each of those states, Watt said.