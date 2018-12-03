SALT LAKE CITY — A veteran passing by a home in Austin, Texas, had quite a scare when he saw a man who was putting up Christmas lights dangling from the rain gutter.

What happened: According to ABC News, the man in distress was just a mannequin meant to look like Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) from the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation."

Alfred Norwood Jr. didn’t know “Clark” — a mannequin dressed with sneakers, a plaid shirt and a vest, along with a trucker hat — was part of the home’s decorations. He ran to help the mannequin in distress as shown by the home’s surveillance footage, per KVUE.

ABC News reported that the incident happened the day after the homeowners had put up the decorations.

Watch the video provided by USA Today and KVUE below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hlmWbGgy5RM

In the video, Norwood can be seen rushing to get a ladder for “Clark” to help rescue him.

WTSP reported that when the "Christmas Vacation" dummy didn’t respond, Norwood Jr. became even more worried and dialed 911.

"I was trying to get him down anyway I can. Except when I started talking to him, he never said nothing!" Norwood said according to KVUE. "Then I thought... 'I hope he's not dead, lemme call 911.'"

Police showed up to the house and said they received calls about it before.

Result: When the homeowners found out about the incident, they felt bad for the grief they caused Norwood. ABC News reported that they reached out to him and gave him a gift card as an apology.

The family added a sign to the front yard that read, “Clark G is part of our Christmas display. Please do not call 911.”