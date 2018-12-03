Utah State men’s basketball is off to a 7-1 start, its best since the 2012-13 season, and ranks among the nation’s best in several statistics.

The Aggies are third in the nation in rebound margin, holding an advantage of plus-13.6, and outrebounding every opponent this season. USU is fifth in the nation in free throw percentage, converting 79.9 percent (147-of-184) at the charity stripe. Utah State is sixth in the nation in defensive rebounds per game (32.0 drpg) and field goal percentage defense, holding opponents to just 35.6 percent (163-of-458) from the floor. In fact, USU has held all but one opponent to less than 40 percent shooting from the floor, including limiting Saint Mary’s to a season-low 29.0 percent (18-of-62) on Nov. 19.

Utah State is among the top 20 in the nation in several other statistics, including scoring margin where the Aggies are ranked No. 15 and outscoring opponents by 20.8 points per game. All of USU’s victories this season have come by double digits, including a season-high 35-point victory over Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 13. The Aggies are also No. 15 in the nation in total rebounds per game, averaging 43.1 per outing.

Utah State has recorded 15 or more assists in every game this season and ranks No. 19 in the nation with 17.6 assists per contest and No. 20 in the nation with 141 total assists on the year.

When it comes to the top 50, Utah State is No. 25 in total free throws made (147), No. 29 in scoring offense (85.3 ppg), No. 32 in total rebounds (345) and No. 37 in field goal percentage (.492). The Aggies are just outside the top 50 in scoring defense (No. 51, 64.5 ppg), 3-point field goal percentage (No. 54, .384) and assist/turnover ratio (No. 55, 1.33).

Individually, junior guard Sam Merrill ranks among the top 50 in the nation in total points (No. 29, 170), free throw percentage (No. 35, .905), points per game (No. 35, 21.3 ppg) and assist/turnover ratio (No. 45, 3.18). Merrill is just outside the top 50 in total field goals made, making 56 to rank No. 56.

Freshman center Neemias Queta is among the top 40 in both total blocks (No. 28, 18) and blocked shots per game (No. 36, 2.25). Queta has recorded at least one block in every game this season, making his streak of eight games the longest for an Aggie since the 2014-15 season.

Utah State is the only team in the Mountain West that ranks among the top five in every statistical category and leads the league in scoring margin (+20.8), free throw percentage (.799), field goal percentage defense (.356), rebounding offense (43.1), rebounding defense (29.5), rebounding margin (+13.6), assists per game (17.6), defensive rebounds per game (32.0) and defensive rebound percentage (.803).

Individually in the league, Merrill ranks second in points per game (21.3) and is the only player in the league that ranks among the top five in free throw percentage (No. 3, .905), field goal percentage (No. 4, .519) and 3-point field goal percentage (No. 5, .444). Merrill is also second in assist/turnover ratio (3.2), fourth in assists per game (4.4), seventh in 3-point field goals made per game (2.5) and 11th in minutes per game (31.6).

Queta is tied for first in offensive rebounds per game (2.9), second in the league in blocks per game (2.3), sixth in rebounds per game (8.8) and seventh in defensive rebounds per game (5.9).

Senior forward Quinn Taylor is also among the conference leaders in rebounding, ranking eighth in the MW in offensive rebounds per game (2.0) and No. 12 in rebounds per game (6.9). Sophomore guard John Knight III rounds out the Aggies ranked among the league leaders, averaging 1.4 steals per game to rank No. 6 in the Mountain West.