SALT LAKE CITY — More than $1.3 billion in new state revenue will be available for the next legislative session, which could mean a significant infusion for education, according to budget projections released Monday by Utah's governor and legislative leaders.

Consensus projections suggest there will be $675 million in new ongoing funding and $646 million in new one-time funding to be available for FY2020, according to a joint statement by Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, Senate President Wayne Niederhauser and House Speaker Greg Hughes.

The revenues reflect the strength of Utah's economy, Herbert said.

“I'm grateful for the strong economic performance that has created this revenue growth. As we head into the legislative session, we look forward to investing a sizable portion of this money in education while also returning a sizable portion of these revenues to the taxpayer,” he said.

Niederhauser said the revenue numbers reflect continued growth of the state's economy.

“However, with this increase revenue, it’s critical we expend and invest wisely. Smart and conservative decisions now will pay dividends later, as our economy changes,” Niederhauser said.

Meanwhile, Hughes noted that it is "no accident that Utah's economy is expanding. We have many entrepreneurs, we have created an environment for businesses to thrive and we are fiscally conservative.”

Hughes added: “We must invest these short-term gains in fiscally prudent ways to ensure Utah’s continued success.”

State economists project, of the total ongoing estimate, $187 million will accrue to the General Fund with the remaining $488 million going to the Education Fund. They also project $67 million of the one-time revenue will be deposited in the General Fund and $580 million in the Education Fund.

Recently, education officials and school safety proponents proposed spending $195 million on statewide initiatives to enhance safety.

Most of it would go to school building improvements and $30 million to hire or contract with mental health and school safety personnel who would work in schools. The Legislature would have to decide whether to fund those plans.

