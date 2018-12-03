Here’s a look at the high school swimming performances this year as organized by the Utah Swimming Coaches Association. Listed below is the top 15 times in each meet, with the top 50 times available at utswimcoach.com.

Girls 200 Free

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

1:56.31 — Rachel, Butler, Brighton, Sr. (11/6 at Colts/Bengals Polar Plunge)

1:57.73 — Madelyn, Sisneros, Wasatch, (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

1:58.72 — Helena, Djunic, Park City, So. (11/7 at Corner Canyon-PC)

2:00.50 — Elisa, Price, Cedar City, Sr. (11/16 at Bingham Invitational)

2:00.56 — Elliott, Howe, Bountiful, So. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

2:01.07 — Nicole, Christensen, Snow Canyon, Sr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

2:01.43 — Abby, Whittington, Juan Diego, Sr. (11/30 at Canyon View Invite)

2:02.14 — Lily, Plaudis, Kearns, Sr. (11/20 at Murray-Kearns)

2:02.27 — Elizabeth, Mayer, East, So. (11/13 at Olympus-East)

2:02.76 — Jessica, Loyd, Cottonwood, Jr. (11/3 at Wasatch Kickoff Invite)

2:02.87 — Allie, Hill, American Fork, So. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

2:03.12 — Samantha, Sanderson, Olympus, (11/8 at Olympus-Judge)

2:03.30 — Trinity, Schimbeck, Desert Hills, Sr. (11/30 at Canyon View Invite)

2:03.78 — Arden, Tesch, Highland, Sr. (11/13 at Highland-Skyline)

2:04.00 — Amelia, Edwards, American Fork, Sr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

Girls 200 I.M.

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

2:06.47 — Rachel, Butler, Brighton, Sr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

2:12.99 — Madelyn, Sisneros, Wasatch, (11/3 at Wasatch Kickoff Invite)

2:12.12 — Emma, Walker, Cottonwood, Jr. (11/3 at Wasatch Kickoff Invite)

2:12.13 — Lily, Plaudis, Kearns, Sr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

2:13.01 — Elise, Beller, Park City, Sr. (11/7 at Corner Canyon-PC)

2:13.72 — Elliott, Howe, Bountiful, So. (11/9 at WX, Viewmont, Bountiful, Farmington)

2:14.51 — Helena, Djunic, Park City, So. (11/2 at Region 11 Invitational)

2:14.63 — Akalia, Bostock, Timpview, (11/2 at Nebo Invitational)

2:15.30 — Millie, Miggin, Green Canyon, Sr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

2:15.74 — Arden, Tesch, Highland, Sr. (11/30 at Canyon View Invite)

2:15.94 — Sarah, Hansen, Desert Hills, Sr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

2:17.03 — Cambria, Callaway, Snow Canyon, So. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

2:17.38 — Kylie, Barber, Snow Canyon, Fr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

2:17.51 — Caroline, Luman, Skyline, Jr. (11/20 at Brighton-Skyline)

2:17.78 — Quinn, Stephenson, Cottonwood, So. (11/6 at Polar Plunge)

Girls 50 Free

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

24.31 — Elliott, Howe, Bountiful, So. (12/1 at Davis District Championship)

24.69 — Rachel, Oyler, Timpview, Fr. (11/2 at Nebo Invitational)

25.11 — Claire, Kieffer, Wasatch, (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

25.20 — Grace, Sturgill, Lehi, Sr. (11/16 at Bingham Invitational)

25.33 — Abby, Whittington, Juan Diego, Sr. (11/16 at Bingham Invitational)

25.35 — Drew, Roper, Millard, Sr. (11/30 at Hurricane, Millard, Wasatch Acad.)

25.35 — Abigail, Frazier, Layton, (12/1 at Davis District Championship)

25.4 — Caitlin, Romprey, Desert Hills, So. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

25.4 — Ally, Boynton, Wood Cross, So. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

25.62 — Tali, Skabelund, Skyridge, Sr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

25.66 — Brylee, Weaver, Syracuse, Sr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

25.67 — Allyson, Cook, Maple Mountain, Sr. (11/2 at Nebo Invitational)

25.68 — Melody, Cazier, Maple Mountain, So. (11/8 at Wasatch-Maple Mountain)

25.69 — Elise, Beller, Park City, Sr. (11/7 at Corner Canyon-PC)

25.77 — Lauryn, Hall, Davis, Fr. (12/1 at Davis District Championshipip)

Girls 100 Fly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

59.02 — Elliott, Howe, Bountiful, So. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

59.16 — Bergen, Braun, Bountiful, Sr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

59.20 — Madelyn, Sisneros, Wasatch, (11/3 at Wasatch Kickoff Invite)

1:00.44 — Hadlee, Begay, Grantsville, So. (11/9 at Cedar Invitational)

1:00.53 — Kylie, Barber, Snow Canyon, Fr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

1:00.57 — Samantha, Nelson, Syracuse, Sr. (12/1 at Davis District Championship)

1:00.73 — Lindsey, Cozad, Northridge, Jr. (11/8 at Clearfield, Northridge, Roy)

1:01.12 — Grace, Sturgill, Lehi, Sr. (11/16 at Bingham Invitational)

1:01.40 — Rivers, Johnson, Corner Canyon, Jr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

1:01.52 — Elisa, Price, Cedar City, Sr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

1:01.57 — Abigail, Frazier, Layton, (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

1:01.63 — Allyson, Cook, Maple Mountain, Sr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

1:02.07 — Emily, Dixon, West, Sr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

1:02.29 — Olivia, Hilmo, Skyridge, Jr. (11/16 at Bingham Invitational)

1:02.31 — Liza, Slade, Skyline, Jr. (11/13 at Highland-Skyline)

Girls 100 Free

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

52.70 — Rachel, Oyler, Timpview, Fr. (11/2 at Nebo Invitational)

53.80 — Helena, Djunic, Park City, So. (11/2 at Region 11 Invitational)

54.27 — Akalia, Bostock, Timpview, (11/2 at Nebo Invitational)

54.49 — Rachel, Butler, Brighton, Sr. (11/8 at West-Brighton)

54.93 — Abby, Whittington, Juan Diego, Sr. (11/16 at Bingham Invitational)

55.24 — Tali, Skabelund, Skyridge, Sr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

55.46 — Claire, Kieffer, Wasatch, (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

55.70 — Elisa, Price, Cedar City, Sr. (11/30 at Canyon View Invite)

55.82 — Madelyn, Sisneros, Wasatch, (11/29 at Skyridge vs Wasatch)

55.98 — Layla, Glissmeyer, Wood Cross, Sr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

56.09 — Nicole, Christensen, Snow Canyon, Sr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

56.10 — Melody, Cazier, Maple Mountain, So. (11/8 at Wasatch-Maple Mountain)

56.19 — Elise, Beller, Park City, Sr. (11/7 at Corner Canyon-PC)

56.29 — Gracie, Crandall, Timpview, Fr. (11/2 at Nebo Invitational)

56.33 — Sarah, Hansen, Desert Hills, Sr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

Girls 500 Free

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

5:09.99 — Rachel, Butler, Brighton, Sr. (11/20 at Brighton-Skyline)

5:21.71 — Tali, Skabelund, Skyridge, Sr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

5:22.11 — Madelyn, Sisneros, Wasatch, (11/8 at Wasatch-Maple Mountain)

5:23.45 — Helena, Djunic, Park City, So. (11/2 at Region 11 Invitational)

5:24.33 — Hadlee, Begay, Grantsville, So. (11/9 at Cedar Invitational)

5:26.38 — Elizabeth, Mayer, East, So. (11/8 at East-Murray)

5:26.21 — Kylie, Hansen, Maeser Prep, So. (11/16 at Bingham Invitational)

5:27.21 — Kate, Hansen, Timpview, (11/2 at Nebo Invitational)

5:27.44 — Allie, Hill, American Fork, So. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

5:27.76 — Cambria, Callaway, Snow Canyon, So. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

5:27.82 — Lily, Plaudis, Kearns, Sr. (11/15 at Kearns-Hunter)

5:28.22 — Jessica, Loyd, Cottonwood, Jr. (11/3 at Wasatch Kickoff Invite)

5:32.20 — Alyssa, Kotter, Olympus, (11/8 at Olympus-Judge)

5:33.80 — Layla, Glissmeyer, Wood Cross, Sr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

5:34.73 — Nicole, Christensen, Snow Canyon, Sr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

Girls 100 Back

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

55.84 — Elliott, Howe, Bountiful, So. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

56.64 — Caitlin, Romprey, Desert Hills, So. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

58.75 — Elisa, Price, Cedar City, Sr. (11/30 at Canyon View Invite)

59.43 — Rivers, Johnson, Corner Canyon, Jr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

1:00.59— Drew, Roper, Millard, Sr. (11/6 at Nov 6 Wasatch Academy Host)

1:00.76 — Ally, Boynton, Wood Cross, So. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

1:01.04 — Kate, Hansen, Timpview, (11/2 at Nebo Invitational)

1:02.34 — Lindsey, Cozad, Northridge, Jr. (11/8 at Clearfield, Northridge-Roy)

1:02.43 — Aliza, Smith, Corner Canyon, Jr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

1:02.44 — Katya, Hulse, East, Jr. (11/13 at Olympus-East)

1:02.68 — Natalie, Mertz, Springville, Sr. (11/30 at Canyon View Invite)

1:02.75 — Tali, Skabelund, Skyridge, Sr. (11/8 at SHS/PHS/SHS)

1:02.75 — Lyndea, Turner, Syracuse, Jr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

1:02.94 — Allyson, Cook, Maple Mountain, Sr. (11/2 at Nebo Invitational)

1:02.95 — Brylee, Weaver, Syracuse, Sr. (12/1 at Davis District Championship)

Girls 100 Breast

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

1:05.39 — Lily, Plaudis, Kearns, Sr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

1:07.20 — Maili, Simons, Olympus, (11/8 at Olympus-Judge)

1:07.71 — Emma, Walker, Cottonwood, Jr. (11/3 at Wasatch Kickoff Invite)

1:08.27 — Rachel, Butler, Brighton, Sr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

1:09.47 — Bergen, Braun, Bountiful, Sr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

1:10.16 — Sarah, Hansen, Desert Hills, Sr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

1:10.56 — Madelyne, Moulton, Wasatch, (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

1:11.55 — Elizabeth, Mayer, East, So. (11/13 at Olympus-East)

1:12.18 — Madison, Dunlavy, Desert Hills, Sr. (11/30 at Canyon View Invite)

1:12.22 — Tali, Skabelund, Skyridge, Sr. (11/16 at Bingham Invitational)

1:12.78 — Jenna, Gibbons, Sky View, So. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

1:12.80 — Sophia, Traher, Weber, So. (12/1 at City County)

1:12.81 — Ainsley, Warren, Brighton, So. (11/20 at Brighton-Skyline)

1:12.89 — Madeleine, Moran, Olympus, (11/13 at Olympus-East)

1:13.00 — Lucy, Johnson, Skyline, Fr. (11/20 at Brighton-Skyline)

Boys 200 Free

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

1:42.76 — Devin, Bunnell, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (11/16 at Bingham Invitational)

1:44.41 — Darwin, Anderson, Sky View, Jr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

1:46.27 — Austin, Butler, Spanish Fork, Jr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

1:46.31 — Payton, Plumb, Desert Hills, Jr. (11/30 at Canyon View Invite)

1:46.88 — Cameron, Green, Springville, Jr. (11/8 at SHS/PH/SHS)

1:48.09 — Jaxon, Jensen, Green Canyon, Sr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

1:48.14 — Tom, Mi, Davis, Sr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

1:48.19 — Trevan, Staker, Provo, So. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

1:49.29 — Thor, Thorstenson, Timpview, So. (11/2 at Nebo Invitational)

1:49.90 — Jon, Troxel, Park City, Jr. (12/1 at PCHS Swimvitational)

1:50.13 — Zak, Peterson, Highland, Jr. (11/30 at Canyon View Invite)

1:50.16 — Wyatt, Kjar, Cedar City, Sr. (11/16 at Bingham Invitational)

1:50.34 — Brandon, Denully, Syracuse, Sr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

1:50.39 — Kanyon, Page, Syracuse, Fr. (12/1 at Davis District Championship)

1:50.69 — Scott, Buker, American Fork, So. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

Boys 200 I.M.

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

1:56.00 — Payton, Plumb, Desert Hills, Jr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

1:59.74 — Devin, Bunnell, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (11/9 at Cedar Invitational)

2:02.05 — Kevin, Dew, Lone Peak, Jr. (11/7 at AF vs PG vs LP)

2:02.34 — Mckay, Larsen, Corner Canyon, So. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

2:02.89 — Jaxon, Jensen, Green Canyon, Sr. (11/10 at Mustang Invitational)

2:04.23 — Josh, Griener, Lone Peak, Jr. (11/7 at AF vs PG vs LP)

2:04.50 — Kaleb, Feland, Spanish Fork, Fr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

2:05.21 — Sean, Farrenkopf, Brighton, Jr. (11/20 at Brighton-Skyline)

2:05.36 — Charlie, Simmons, Brighton, So. (11/20 at Brighton-Skyline)

2:05.88 — Clip, Taylor, Box Elder, Sr. (12/1 at PCHS Swimvitational)

2:06.62 — Jon, Troxel, Park City, Jr. (11/2 at Region 11 Invitational Meet)

2:06.64 — Tyler, Gardner, Skyline, Sr. (11/20 at Brighton-Skyline)

2:06.73 — Ross, Moore, American Fork, Sr. (12/1 at PCHS Swimvitational)

2:06.83 — Max, Barnett, Snow Canyon, So. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

2:07.05 — Gavin, Crawford, Desert Hills, Sr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

Boys 50 Free

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

21.59 — Cameron, Green, Springville, Jr. (11/2 at Nebo Invitational)

21.80 — Jason, Pittard, Lehi, Sr. (11/16 at Bingham Invitational)

22.02 — Jake, Walters, Sky View, Sr. (11/10 at Mustang Invitational)

22.04 — Ashton, Anderson, Desert Hills, Jr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

22.06 — Landry, Hill, Pleasant Grove, So. (11/16 at Bingham Invitational)

22.09 — Brandon, Denully, Syracuse, Sr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

22.11 — Gregory, Simonsen, Westlake, Sr. (11/16 at Bingham Invitational)

22.27 — Keegan, Wawrzyniak, Desert Hills, Sr. (11/30 at Canyon View Invite)

22.28 — Brayden, Rigby, Mt. Crest, Sr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

22.44 — Ethan, Groethe, Viewmont, Jr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

22.46 — Ryan, Bunn, Hurricane, (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

22.47 — Tom, Mi, Davis, Sr. (11/3 at Box Elder Invite)

22.49 — Henry, Springmeyer, Skyline, Sr. (11/20 at Brighton-Skyline)

22.50 — Devin, Bunnell, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (11/9 at Cedar Invitational)

22.53 — Max, Deller, Davis, Sr. (11/3 at Box Elder Invite)

Boys 100 Fly

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

51.68 — Gregory, Simonsen, Westlake, Sr. (11/16 at Bingham Invitational)

53.22 — Ryan, Bunn, Hurricane, (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

53.30 — Cameron, Green, Springville, Jr. (11/2 at Nebo Invitational)

53.32 — Jake, Walters, Sky View, Sr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

53.49 — Alexander, Gustat, Juan Diego, Jr. (11/30 at Canyon View Invite)

53.80 — Caleb, Richardson, Weber, Sr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

54.14 — Jaxon, Jensen, Green Canyon, Sr. (11/10 at Mustang Invitational)

54.27 — Nicholas, Tronson, Lehi, Sr. (11/16 at Bingham Invitational)

54.39 — Martin, Anders, Cottonwood, So. (11/3 at Wasatch Kickoff Invite)

54.70 — Alexander, Cromar, Olympus, (11/8 at Olympus-Judge)

55.39 — Jason, Pittard, Lehi, Sr. (11/20 at Lehi-Salem Hills-Spanish Fork)

55.69 — Nicholas, Thomson, Brighton, So. (11/20 at Brighton-Skyline)

55.77 — Braxton, Armstrong, Springville, Jr. (11/30 at Canyon View Invite)

55.78 — Sean, Farrenkopf, Brighton, Jr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

55.84 — Henry, Springmeyer, Skyline, Sr. (11/20 at Brighton-Skyline)

Boys 100 Free

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

47.36 — Payton, Plumb, Desert Hills, Jr. (11/30 at Canyon View Invite)

47.59 — Devin, Bunnell, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (11/16 at Bingham Invitational)

47.76 — Ashton, Anderson, Desert Hills, Jr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

48.04 — Jason, Pittard, Lehi, Sr. (11/16 at Bingham Invitational)

48.32 — Keegan, Wawrzyniak, Desert Hills, Sr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

48.34 — Jake, Walters, Sky View, Sr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

48.36 — Ryan, Bunn, Hurricane, (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

48.42 — Tom, Mi, Davis, Sr. (12/1 at Davis District Championship)

48.63 — Brandon, Denully, Syracuse, Sr. (12/1 at Davis District Championship)

48.82 — Landry, Hill, Pleasant Grove, So. (11/16 at Bingham Invitational)

49.20 — Brayden, Rigby, Mt. Crest, Sr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

49.60 — Colin, Dailey, Cottonwood, Sr. (11/3 at Wasatch Kickoff Invite)

49.60 — Kanyon, Page, Syracuse, Fr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

49.70 — Jaxon, Jensen, Green Canyon, Sr. (11/10 at Mustang Invitational)

49.72 — Trevan, Staker, Provo, So. (11/8 at SHS/PHS/SHS)

Boys 500 Free

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

4:44.58 — Darwin, Anderson, Sky View, Jr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

4:48.86 — Devin, Bunnell, Pleasant Grove, Sr. (11/16 at Bingham Invitational)

4:55.23 — Austin, Butler, Spanish Fork, Jr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

4:56.70 — Yan, Dvoretskiy, West, Fr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

4:57.37 — Jon, Troxel, Park City, Jr. (12/1 at PCHS Swimvitational)

4:57.59 — Scott, Buker, American Fork, So. (12/1 at PCHS Swimvitational)

4:58.19 — Wyatt, Kjar, Cedar City, Sr. (11/16 at Bingham Invitational)

4:58.84 — Colin, Dailey, Cottonwood, Sr. (11/3 at Wasatch Kickoff Invite)

4:59.42 — Kaleb, Feland, Spanish Fork, Fr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

5:00.63 — Garrett, Graham, Lone Peak, Sr. (11/7 at AF vs PG vs LP)

5:03.51 — Sage, Doyle, Brighton, So. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

5:04.29 — Andrew, Shaw, Cyprus, Fr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

5:04.47 — Ethan, Lawrence, Kearns, So. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

5:04.73 — Truman, Pugsley, Skyline, Jr. (11/9 at WX, Viewmont, Bountiful, Farmington)

5:04.76 — Trevan, Staker, Provo, So. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

Boys 100 Back

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)

51.68 — Payton, Plumb, Desert Hills, Jr. (11/30 at Canyon View Invite)

52.43 — Jake, Walters, Sky View, Sr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

52.56 — Cameron, Green, Springville, Jr. (11/8 at SHS/PHS/SHS)

55.78 — Alex, Felt, Skyridge, Sr. (11/2 at Greg Fernley Invitational)

55.85 — Carson, Brown, Cedar City, Sr. (11/16 at Bingham Invitational)

55.98 — Carson, Talbot, Uintah, Sr. (12/1 at PCHS Swimvitational)

56.00 — Ashton, Anderson, Desert Hills, Jr. (11/30 at Canyon View Invite)

56.27 — Jacob, Ricci, Cottonwood, So. (11/3 at Wasatch Kickoff Invite)

56.30 — Ryan, Bunn, Hurricane, (11/20 at Thanksgiving Tuesday Meet)

56.46 — Ryan, Garstang, Olympus, (11/8 at Olympus-Judge)

56.51 — Kanyon, Page, Syracuse, Fr. (11/16 at Thanksgiving Invitational)

56.56 — Clip, Taylor, Box Elder, Sr. (11/3 at Box Elder Invite)

56.81 — Zachary, Hunt, Fremont, Sr. (12/1 at City County)

57.27 — Chase, Dailey, Cottonwood, So. (11/3 at Wasatch Kickoff Invite)

57.27 — Nicholas, Thomson, Brighton, So. (11/8 at West-Brighton)

Boys 100 Breast

Time — Name, School, Yr. (Meet)