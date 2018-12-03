SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers have begun a special session in which legislative leaders will attempt to pass a wide-ranging medical marijuana bill replacing the ballot initiative that voters approved Nov. 6.

The session comes about two months after it was announced that major players for and against Proposition 2 had agreed to support the core contents of a sweeping compromise bill that would essentially replace the initiative.

The consensus was reached after dozens of hours of private negotiations convened by Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes. The groups in those talks were the Proposition 2 campaign itself, called the Utah Patients Coalition; Libertas Institute, which had supported the initiative; and influential anti-Proposition 2 groups The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Utah Medical Association.

The Marijuana Policy Project, the national group which helped write Proposition 2, spoke out in favor of the compromise.

However, Utah patient groups, such as Together for Responsible Use and Cannabis Education and the Epilepsy Association of Utah, have argued it is an inappropriate usurpation of the voters' will and makes patient access to medical marijuana significantly more difficult.

Those patient groups have threatened to sue over the private negotiations that led to the compromise bill.

Christine Stenquist, founder of Together for Responsible Use and Cannabis Education, called the legislative process to rewrite Proposition 2 an “absolute shame.”

Stenquist said she would be in Rocky Anderson’s office as early as Monday afternoon to file a lawsuit if the Legislature passes the bill. Anderson, a lawyer and former Salt Lake City mayor, has already served notice to sue.

“The citizens of Utah jumped through the hoops that they needed to jump through to pass an initiative and the first business day (that it is in effect) you undermine and you remove our voice, that’s a problem,” Stenquist told reporters at the Capitol.

Proposition 2, which became law Saturday and made medical marijuana available to patients with certain qualifying illnesses, was passed with the support of 52.75 percent of Utah voters.

The compromise bill sponsored by Hughes proposes significant changes to how medical marijuana could legally be recommended, sold and consumed. It removes a hotly contested provision allowing patients living a certain distance from a dispensary to grow up to six marijuana plants.

It also narrows a controversial provision that gives a person an "affirmative defense" to marijuana use or possession charges if they can prove their medical need despite not possessing a medical cannabis card.

Contributing: Dennis Romboy