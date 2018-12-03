SALT LAKE CITY — Fans of “The Office” can celebrate. There was a bit of a reunion between cast members this weekend.

What happened: Actress Jenna Fischer, who played Pam on the multi-camera sitcom, shared a photo on Twitter Sunday showing herself with cast members from “The Office.”

The photo included Fischer (Pam), Rainn Wilson (Dwight), Angela Kinsey (Angela), Ed Helms (Andy), Creed Bratton (Creed), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin), Paul Lieberstein (Toby), Leslie David Baker (Stanley), Phyllis Smith (Phyllis) and Oscar Nunez (Oscar).

Of course, social media reacted with heart emojis, "Office" GIFS and applause for seeing the cast members reunite.

Me right now after seeing them together after a long time. pic.twitter.com/J5OfkU90Rr — Bijay Jarga (@bijay_jarga) December 3, 2018

However: Some noticed that notable cast members Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling, Ellie Kemper, Craig Robinson, BJ Novak and Kate Flannery were all missing from the photo.

But, according to Vulture’s Halle Keifer, that’s actually pretty fitting.

“A lot of perfectly insane storylines could have kept Michael, Jim, Kelly, Erin, Darryl, Ryan and Meredith from making it to brunch,” Keifer wrote. “For example, maybe they stopped by Dwight’s farm for eggs and his deranged cousin Mose trapped them in the barn with a pitchfork out of jealousy. See, this show writes itself!”

Flashback: As Uproxx notes, a separate “Office” reunion happened a few weeks ago when Steve Carell hosted “Saturday Night Live.” Helms, Kemper and Fisher showed up in the crowd and playfully begged Carell to agree to an “Office” reboot.

At the time, Carell said an “Office” reunion was off the table, but the cast should hang out for a party. Looks they did.

Read more: NBC executive fuels rumors of 'The Office' revival

John Krasinski just revealed his favorite episode of 'The Office'