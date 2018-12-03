PROVO — A Brigham Young University student was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after falling from the fourth floor of an atrium on campus, police said.

Officers were gathering information about how and why she fell shortly after 9 a.m. from the Tanner Building, part of the Marriott School of Management. Several people witnessed the fall, said BYU Police Lt. Steven Messick.

The woman, whose name and age have not been released, was transported to Utah Valley Hospital, Messick said.

"We'll investigate thoroughly," he added. "It's terribly unfortunate."

Classes were in session Monday ahead of the university's winter break, which begins Dec. 13. The school has made counseling available for those who saw or were affected by the woman's fall, according to Messick.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.