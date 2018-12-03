SALT LAKE CITY — Former Vice President Joe Biden is taking his book tour to the University of Utah on Dec. 13.

The 47th vice president’s appearance was announced Monday. It is part of a university initiative that aims to enrich undergraduate students' experience.

His 2017 memoir, “Promise Me, Dad,” details his son Beau’s struggle with a brain tumor that claimed his life in 2015.

The 76-year-old Biden was a Delaware senator for 36 years before he became vice president to Barack Obama. He last visited the Salt Lake City campus in February 2016, when he spoke at the Huntsman Cancer Institute as part of the Obama administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative, an effort to drive progress toward curing cancer.

His speech is scheduled for noon on Dec. 13 at Kingsbury Hall, 1395 Presidents Circle. Tickets for students are free and go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m; Tickets for the general public are $10 and are limited to two per person. They can be purchased online or from the ticket office starting Friday at 10 a.m.

The talk will be followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted until Dec. 7 at muse.utah.edu/biden.

The university in a statement Monday said it will give away 1,000 free copies of Biden's book starting Friday.