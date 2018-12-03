SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers will consider making changes Monday to Utah drivers' licenses to comply with federal identification requirements.

The driver's license issue dates back to 2010, when lawmakers decided to push back against what they viewed as an unfunded mandate from the federal government dealing with new U.S. Department of Homeland Security policies.

Because the state decided then not to take further action on the Real ID Act without federal funding, Utah drivers' licenses do not have a gold star later deemed necessary by October 2020 to comply with the federal law.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville, would repeal provisions in Utah prohibiting compliance with the Real ID Act.

If the law isn't changed to ensure Utah's drivers' licenses are in compliance by that deadline, Utahns would no longer be able to use their license to board planes or in other instances where a federally recognized ID is mandated.

Utah Driver License Division Director Christopher Caras has told lawmakers in October that every month the state waits to change the law so the stars can appear costs about $80,000.

Caras estimated the price tag then at between $2 million to $3.4 million, if lawmakers waited until the 2019 Legislature to take action and started issuing the new licenses in March or April.

Lawmakers Monday also will consider a bill to use surplus funds to help build the new state prison instead of using bonding.

The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton, proposes to appropriate $67 million for the project in 2019 and $168 million in 2020. The new prison is estimated to cost $700 million.