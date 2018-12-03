Andrew Harnik, Associated Press
In this Nov. 26, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Trump has moved steadily to dismantle Obama administration efforts to rein in coal, oil and gas emissions, even as warnings grow — from his own administration and others — about the devastating impact of climate change on the U.S. economy as well as the earth. Trump has dismissed his administration’s warnings about the impact of climate change, including a forecast, released Friday, that it could lead to economic losses of hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The University of Utah is headed to the Holiday Bowl to face Northwestern in a matchup of Power 5 conference division winners. Read more.

A Chinese scientist claimed he helped make the world’s first gene-edited babies. Here’s why a University of Utah researcher is concerned.

BYU is returning to the familiar city of Boise to face Western Michigan in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Read more.

A woman slain by a boyfriend’s ex had been harassed, according to her family. Read more.

There are 30 different Christmas light displays in Utah this holiday season. Read more.

The Utah Jazz lost to the Miami Heat on Sunday. Read more.

Welcome to climate change. Utah has had an increase in wildfires, record heat and low snowpack. Read more.

Utah lawmakers will hold a special session on medical marijuana. How did we get here? Read more.

  • George HW Bush's service dog Sully pays touching last tribute | BBC News
  • Trump's description of the China trade deal doesn't match the official White House version | CNBC
  • Qatar is pulling out of OPEC to focus on gas | CNN
  • Number of unaccounted for in Camp Fire drops to 25 | CNN
  • Paris protests: Macron seeks way to defuse 'yellow vest' demonstrations | CNN
