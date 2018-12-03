SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Dec. 3.
A look at our top headlines:
The University of Utah is headed to the Holiday Bowl to face Northwestern in a matchup of Power 5 conference division winners. Read more.
A Chinese scientist claimed he helped make the world’s first gene-edited babies. Here’s why a University of Utah researcher is concerned.
BYU is returning to the familiar city of Boise to face Western Michigan in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Read more.
A woman slain by a boyfriend’s ex had been harassed, according to her family. Read more.
There are 30 different Christmas light displays in Utah this holiday season. Read more.
The Utah Jazz lost to the Miami Heat on Sunday. Read more.
Welcome to climate change. Utah has had an increase in wildfires, record heat and low snowpack. Read more.
Utah lawmakers will hold a special session on medical marijuana. How did we get here? Read more.
A look at our most popular stories:
- Q&A: Jim Gaffigan isn't sure how to pronounce 'Vivint.' He’s coming to Utah anyway
- Man with knives injures four at Latter-day Saint worship service in Brazil
- Weber State snaps 15-game losing streak to BYU with 113-103 victory
- George Will: The Supreme Court jumps to unanimity on frog case
Make sure you read …
This profile on Karl Malone: Family first: Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone is content with life after basketball
Read more from our InDepth team:
- Why parents fear tech more than drugs, alcohol and sexual activity for their teenagers
- 'First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby...' or maybe not. How the traditional order of family building is changing
- Do you need verbal consent for holding hands, kissing, sex? The differences between men and women may surprise you
- Who are we? American Family Survey shows the titles we claim — and how they influence our lives
- Republicans and Democrats want migrant families to stay together, but what about the grandparents?
A look at national headlines:
- George HW Bush's service dog Sully pays touching last tribute | BBC News
- Trump's description of the China trade deal doesn't match the official White House version | CNBC
- Qatar is pulling out of OPEC to focus on gas | CNN
- Number of unaccounted for in Camp Fire drops to 25 | CNN
- Paris protests: Macron seeks way to defuse 'yellow vest' demonstrations | CNN