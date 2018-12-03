What goes into a typical practice day for former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill with the New Orleans Saints?

Meetings. Lots of meetings. And practice, weight lifting, film study and review, etc.

Bleacher Report’s Dan Pompei took a deep dive into Hill’s story and how it is becoming one of the most well-known in the NFL world this season.

Saints coach Sean Payton has been utilizing the second-year pro Hill, the team’s third-string quarterback, at a litany of positions on offense, as well as on special teams. Each week, it begs the question: how will Hill be used in this game?

Whether it’s lining up as a blocker or receiver, taking snaps behind center, or providing a lift on special teams as a returner or cover guy, Hill can seemingly do it all.

Pompei broke down what goes into a normal practice day for Hill, which starts around 6:30 a.m. and ends around 7:30 p.m.

"The temptation is to do too much with Hill. Payton is aware of the possibility of overtaxing him physically or mentally. He would like to limit him to about 15 offensive snaps per game. But Payton assuredly has more up his sleeve with Hill," Pompei wrote.

"I hope there will be more coming," Hill told Pompei.

Conover’s future plans

BYU quarterback commit Jacob Conover, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is planning to serve a two-year mission prior to playing for the Cougars.

AZPreps365 writer Erik Ruby examined what went into his decision to put off football for two years while serving a mission.

“We weren’t put on this Earth for ourselves. We were put here for others...By going on a mission and putting away two years of football people are going to see that and think, ‘If he can do that so can I,’” Conover told Ruby.

On Saturday, Conover, a member of the 2019 recruiting class, helped lead Chandler High to a third straight state title in a 65-28 rout over Perry High in Arizona’s 6A classification. In a game where teammate DeCarlos Brooks rushed for 334 yards and six touchdowns, Conover added a touchdown pass and a 14-yard scoring run on a fourth-and-2 play, according to the Arizona Republic.

"There was nothing they were going to do with our offensive line," Conover, who threw for 198 yards on 13 of 18 passing, told the Republic. "It was a matter of who was going to be more physical."

Other links

And finally …

Former Utah safety Eric Weddle honored the memory of Hayes Tate, the son of former Ute teammate Steve Tate, by wearing cleats bearing the HayesTough Foundation logo. Hayes Tate died of childhood cancer, and the foundation was set up to provide financial support and aid in research for those affected by childhood cancer.

Weddle, its his third season with the Baltimore Ravens, displayed the cleats during his postgame press conference following the Ravens' 26-16 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

"It was my honor to wear these cleats in honor of Hayes. What a special human being he was, and what an inspiration he was to us all," Weddle said.

Steve Tate shared a message on Twitter Monday morning remembering his son on the two-year anniversary of his passing.