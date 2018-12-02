President Russell M. Nelson recently met in his office with a 12-year-old girl named Lydia Terry of Bountiful, who is suffering from a rare, aggressive form of brain cancer.

“As we talked about her life and what lies ahead, she was calm and at peace. When I asked if she had any questions, she quickly replied,‘What is heaven like?’”

This question, President Nelson said, led to a heart-to-heart discussion about the purpose of life and the blessings that Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ have offered to those who honor and follow Them.

Read the full Church News article here.