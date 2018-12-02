President Russell M. Nelson highlighted four gifts offered by Jesus Christ and promised that true followers of the Savior “have the privilege of experiencing unspeakable joy forever” during the First Presidency's Christmas Devotional on Sunday evening, Dec. 2.

The leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said he was recently reminded of the blessings that come from focusing on the life, mission, doctrine and Atonement of the Lord Jesus Christ when he talked with 12-year-old Lydia Terry.

President Nelson met Lydia — who is suffering from a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer — a few weeks ago in his office. “As we talked about her life and what lies ahead, she was calm and at peace. When I asked if she had any questions, she quickly replied, ‘What is heaven like?’”

Read the full Church News article here.