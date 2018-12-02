AP
Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (3) dribbles to the basket past the Miami Heat defense during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec 2, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)

Dwyane Wade hit two free throws with 3.2 seconds remaining and Donovan Mitchell missed a 3-point attempt on the final possession as the Miami Heat edged the Utah Jazz 102-100 at American Airlines Arena on Sunday in Miami.

Here's four takeaways as Utah ended a three-game road swing with a loss to put them at 11-13 on the year:

• The competition between Wade, playing his final NBA season, and Mitchell was a key storyline of the game. Mitchell had a layup rim out with 20.6 seconds to play that would have given Utah the lead, then Wade followed by driving to the hoop and drawing a foul on Rudy Gobert with 3.2 seconds to play. Wade's two winning free throws gave him 15 points — on 4 of 15 shooting from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line — and eight assists in the game. Mitchell had 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal while shooting 8 of 24 from the field.

• Both teams struggled from the field — Utah shot 43.8 percent while the Heat hit 39.6 percent. Miami made 17 of 24 free throws, while the Jazz made 11 of 15, after hitting only 4 of 6 through the first three quarters.

Comment on this story

• Both teams' leading scorers had 23 points, Ricky Rubio for the Jazz and Hassan Whiteside for the Heat. Rubio added five rebounds, six assists and a steal while Whiteside had 20 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal.

• The Jazz gave up a 20-0 run and had an eight-minute stretch without a point in the second quarter, yet Utah went into the half up two points at 55-53. The Jazz led by as many as 19 points in the first quarter in a game that featured 16 ties and 17 lead changes.

Next 3:

• Tuesday, Dec. 4, vs. San Antonio (10-12), 7 p.m. MST

• Thursday, Dec. 6, vs. Houston (11-11), 8:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 9, at San Antonio (10-12), 5 p.m.

Brandon Judd Brandon Judd is a sports writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment