Dwyane Wade hit two free throws with 3.2 seconds remaining and Donovan Mitchell missed a 3-point attempt on the final possession as the Miami Heat edged the Utah Jazz 102-100 at American Airlines Arena on Sunday in Miami.

Here's four takeaways as Utah ended a three-game road swing with a loss to put them at 11-13 on the year:

• The competition between Wade, playing his final NBA season, and Mitchell was a key storyline of the game. Mitchell had a layup rim out with 20.6 seconds to play that would have given Utah the lead, then Wade followed by driving to the hoop and drawing a foul on Rudy Gobert with 3.2 seconds to play. Wade's two winning free throws gave him 15 points — on 4 of 15 shooting from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line — and eight assists in the game. Mitchell had 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal while shooting 8 of 24 from the field.

• Both teams struggled from the field — Utah shot 43.8 percent while the Heat hit 39.6 percent. Miami made 17 of 24 free throws, while the Jazz made 11 of 15, after hitting only 4 of 6 through the first three quarters.

• Both teams' leading scorers had 23 points, Ricky Rubio for the Jazz and Hassan Whiteside for the Heat. Rubio added five rebounds, six assists and a steal while Whiteside had 20 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal.

• The Jazz gave up a 20-0 run and had an eight-minute stretch without a point in the second quarter, yet Utah went into the half up two points at 55-53. The Jazz led by as many as 19 points in the first quarter in a game that featured 16 ties and 17 lead changes.

Next 3:

• Tuesday, Dec. 4, vs. San Antonio (10-12), 7 p.m. MST

• Thursday, Dec. 6, vs. Houston (11-11), 8:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 9, at San Antonio (10-12), 5 p.m.