Aurelia Boeger, 8, gets hit with a shovel full of snow as she plays in Cottonwood Heights on Sunday. The season's first day allowing for a proper snow angel in the Salt Lake Valley came thanks to a daylong snowfall that deposited about 3 to 4 inches around Salt Lake City, with a few more inches falling in south valley locations. Forecasters called for an additional 1 to 3 inches overnight, but residents along the Wasatch Front should expect snow to taper off on Monday morning as temperatures drop. High temperatures are expected to hover in the high 30s most of the week.