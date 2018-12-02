SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Patients Coalition — the campaign that brought the medical marijuana initiative campaign to voters — has reorganized itself as a political action committee.

The change will help it to "engage on legislative and political issues generally, not connected specifically to a ballot initiative," the coalition said in a news release. The group was previously a political issues committee.

Desiree Hennessy, one of the original five signatories of Proposition 2 who has advocated for medical marijuana legalization on behalf of her son Esteban, who suffers from cerebral palsy, was named the new director of the Utah Patients Coalition.

She replaces DJ Schanz, the vice president of Libertas who took a leave of absence from that organization to run the signature gathering campaign.

Melissa Butler, a hospice nurse who was named new assistant director of the Utah Patients Coalition, said the change was made with long-term influence over Utah marijuana policy in mind.

“This new organization will allow us to continue working with elected officials for years to come to make sure the public voice is heard, and that patients aren’t criminalized,” Butler said in a statement.