Utah State football will go into its bowl game ranked 23rd nationally in the Amway Coaches poll with 125 votes. USU is also the second team listed among others receiving votes in The Associated Press poll to rank 27th in the nation with 86 votes.

For Utah State, this is the sixth-straight week it has been ranked in the Amway Coaches poll as it climbed as high as 13th in the nation. USU was also ranked four-straight weeks in the AP poll, getting as high as 14th in the nation, before dropping out two weekends ago.

Prior to this season, the last time Utah State was nationally ranked was in 2012, when that Aggie team went 11-2 and set a school record for wins as it finished the year ranked 16th in the nation.

Overall, this was just the fourth Utah State team in school history to be nationally ranked in the AP poll, joining the 1960, 1961 and 2012 teams. The 1960 team was ranked 18th and 19th in consecutive weeks, while the 1961 team finished the season ranked 10th and the 2012 team was ranked four-straight weeks and finished the season 16th. One other Aggie squad has been nationally ranked as the 1978 team started the year with a 5-0 record and was 18th in the country in the United Press International poll.

Prior to this season, the last time Utah State received votes in either poll was on October 18, 2015, following its 52-26 home win against then-No. 21 Boise State, as it received seven votes in the AP poll to rank 36th and five votes in the Coaches poll to rank tied for 34th.

Utah State is 10-2 on the season and tied for first place in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West with a 7-1 league record. For USU, it is just the third time in school history that USU has won 10 games, along with the 2012 (11) and 2014 (10) teams, while its seven conference wins are tied with the 2013 team for the most in school history. This season also marks the second time in its six years in the MW that it has either won or shared the Mountain Division title.