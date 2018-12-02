SALT LAKE CITY — A 28-year-old man with knives wounded four people in a Latter-day Saint chapel during worship on Sunday morning after he threatened the congregation, according to news reports and a church statement.

"We are saddened to report that this morning a man entered a chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Goiânia, Brazil, during a worship service and threatened the congregation with multiple knives," said the statement, issued by the faith's Brazil Area Presidency.

Four members of the congregation as well as the attacker were injured during the incident, the statement said. Police arrested the attacker and all of the wounded are receiving medical care.

"The church is providing support to those who were present during the incident, and we are praying for all involved," the statement said.

Globo.com reported that the man entered the chapel in the Aparecida de Goiânia area with two knives. A police spokesman said members of the congregation ran.

The man stabbed at least two worshipers and apparently hit two others.

Those wounded were ages 31, 33, 40 and 42, according to the news report. The 31-year-old was treated and released and the two older victims are in stable condition. The 33-year-old was transferred to another hospital for the wound on his wrist.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has more than 1.5 million members in Brazil.