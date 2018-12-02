Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates as BYU and Utah play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
There were plenty of questions about BYU’s postseason possibilities this season, as the independent Cougars did not have a bowl tie-in.

Finally, there’s an answer. BYU is headed to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl to face Western Michigan on Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. MST (ESPN) at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

The Cougars (6-6) return to the postseason after a one-year hiatus. It’s the first time BYU will play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Cougars are no strangers to the stadium, having lost to Boise State 21-16 on the Broncos' home blue turf on Nov. 3.

Western Michigan (7-5) finished in a tie for second with two other teams in the MAC East Division. The Broncos beat Northern Illinois 28-21 in their regular-season finale. The Huskies beat BYU 7-6 earlier this season.

BYU clinched bowl eligibility with a 45-10 win over New Mexico State before ending the regular season with a 35-27 loss to Utah in which the Cougars held a 27-7 lead.

