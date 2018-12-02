There were plenty of questions about BYU’s postseason possibilities this season, as the independent Cougars did not have a bowl tie-in.

Finally, there’s an answer. BYU is headed to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl to face Western Michigan on Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. MST (ESPN) at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

The Cougars (6-6) return to the postseason after a one-year hiatus. It’s the first time BYU will play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Cougars are no strangers to the stadium, having lost to Boise State 21-16 on the Broncos' home blue turf on Nov. 3.

Western Michigan (7-5) finished in a tie for second with two other teams in the MAC East Division. The Broncos beat Northern Illinois 28-21 in their regular-season finale. The Huskies beat BYU 7-6 earlier this season.

BYU clinched bowl eligibility with a 45-10 win over New Mexico State before ending the regular season with a 35-27 loss to Utah in which the Cougars held a 27-7 lead.

