Utah has ridden a stifling defense and an emerging offense back into the national spotlight and the rankings in 2018.

Now, the Utes (9-4) will try to finish out the season on a high note in the postseason. Utah will face Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. MST (FS1) at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego.

This will be Utah’s first appearance in the Holiday Bowl, which played its inaugural game in 1978. The bowl will feature two teams that made their respective conference's championship game.

Northwestern (8-5), No. 22 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, went 8-1 in Big Ten regular-season play to finish atop the league's West Division after going winless in nonconference play. The Wildcats lost 45-24 to Ohio State in the Big Ten title game. Prior to that loss, Northwestern had won seven of eight games, including against then-ranked Wisconsin and Iowa.

The Utes, who finished No. 17 in the final CFP rankings, won seven of eight games after September in the regular season to win the Pac-12 South title. That earned For the first time, Utah reached the Pac-12 Championship Game, losing to No. 9 Washington 10-3 in a defensive battle Friday.

