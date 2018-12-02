Utah State rode a high-scoring offense and a disruptive defense to several weeks in the national polls and 10 wins during the regular season.

The Aggies (10-2) will try to carry that momentum into the postseason. Utah State will face North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 15, as first reported by Stadium Network's Brett McMurphy. Game time is noon MST (ESPN) at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Utah State has played in the New Mexico Bowl once before, beating UTEP 21-6 there in 2014.

North Texas (9-3) finished second in the Conference USA West Division this season and ended the regular season winning five of its final seven games. The Mean Green are making their third straight bowl game appearance.

The Aggies are ranked No. 24 in the final Coaches Poll of the regular season and won 10 straight games during the regular season, averaging 47.2 points per game, third nationally. Utah State had a chance to host the Mountain West Conference title game before falling 33-24 to Boise State in the regular-season finale.

Utah State is headed to a bowl for the second straight year and the seventh time in the past eight years. Aggies coach Matt Wells is leaving to become the head coach at Texas Tech and will not coach the bowl game.

