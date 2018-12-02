Westminster got a big win over in-state rival Dixie State to begin the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference season. The Griffins pulled away in the second half to earn an 81-63 victory.

Westminster scored 39 first-half points, shooting 50 percent from the field, 36.4 from three and going 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. Dixie only trailed by one at the half, taking advantage of 16 turnovers and shooting 53.3 percent from three, going 8-of-15.

"Those turnovers were really hurting us first half," head coach Shelley Jarrard said. "Once we made adjustments at [the] half, we were fine."

The Trailblazers cooled off from three and only managed 1-of-11 from beyond the arc. The half-time defensive adjustments showed for Westminster. The Griffins reduced the number of turnovers, made six steals and eight blocks in the half to add to the three from the first half to set a single-game record.

Three-point production cooled for Westminster, but it was 46.4 percent from the field, 13-of-28, and went 14-of-19 from the charity stripe to finish the game with a 28-point lead, defeating RMAC debutantes Dixie State.

"I thought it was a great team effort, and Denise did a great job distributing the basketball to her teammates," Jarrard added.

Denise Gonzalez, Hunter Krebs and Kaylee Carlsen had strong offensive nights. Gonzalez led the way with seven assists and 22 points. Krebs contributed 18, and Carlsen put up 15 points.

Kaitlin Toluono scored 11 points and finished 7-of-9 from the stripe with 5-of-7 coming in the second half.

Westminster out-rebounded Dixie, 48-29 and recorded 11 blocks. Krebs and Toluono mirrored each other with nine rebounds, seven defensive. Krebs added four blocks and a steal. Kaylee Carlsen and Olivia Ellis each recorded a pair of blocks, and Toluono, Rian Rawlings and Sicilee Williams finished the night with a block each.

Westminster heads to South Dakota for a pair of games next weekend, beginning at Black Hills State on Friday and South Dakota School of Mines on Saturday.