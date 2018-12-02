Conner Toolson scored a season-high 26 points and TJ Washington scored a career-high 17 points to lead Utah Valley to a 98-75 win over Denver in a Summit League/WAC challenge game on Saturday night at the UCCU Center. The win extends UVU's home win streak to 18 games — one of the longest streaks in the country.

The win marks the fifth-straight win for Utah Valley, which improves to 6-3 on the season. Denver falls to 2-6 with the setback.

"I'm really excited about the 18 in a row at home, but really what I'm most excited about is that our team is just growing," said Utah Valley head coach Mark Pope. "We're never going to grow straight ahead all the time, but we are taking steps where we're just getting a little better here and a little better there and guys are starting to believe a little bit more in each other and what we're trying to do and what really makes us win and that part is really fun so I'm happy for our guys."

Utah Valley jumped out to a 9-2 run during the first 2:15 of the game with Connor Toolson scoring seven of UVU's first nine points in a 3-point bucket and a pair of layups. Leading 21-15 with 11:38 to play, Utah Valley used a 15-4 run to take a 36-19 lead with 7:23 remaining in the half. The two teams played evenly the final seven minutes as the Wolverines were able to take a 53-37 into the break. The 53 points are the most points that UVU has scored in a half this season.

The Wolverines used an 8-2 run early in the second half to jump out to a 63-42 lead with 14:42 to play. Utah Valley then scored 15 unanswered points in a 3:45 span to take a 31-point lead, 78-47, with 10 minutes to go. Denver out-scored UVU, 28-20, the rest of the way, but it wasn't enough as UVU hung on to win by 23 points, 98-75.

Conner Toolson scored his 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including a 5-of-10 clip from beyond the arc. He also knocked down 5-of-6 shots at the free-throw line and pulled down four rebounds. Washington knocked down 5-of-7 shots from the field, including 2-of-3 from long range for his 17 points. He also dished out six assists.

Jake Toolson scored 15 points on a 5-of-9 clip, including a pair of threes. Ben Nakwaasah and Baylee Steele were also in double figures with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

UVU shot 53.4 percent (31-of-58) from the field, including a 44.8 percent (13-of-29) clip from 3-point range. The Wolverines out-rebounded Denver, 38-29, on the night.

UVU now heads to the Grand Canyon State to take on Arizona and Northern Arizona on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8, respectively.