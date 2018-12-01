1 of 12
View 12 Items
OGDEN — Weber State rolled past BYU 113-103 to snap the Cougars' 15-game win streak against WSU in men’s basketball. It’s the Wildcats’ first win over the Cougars since 2003.
Here’s the four main takeaways from Saturday’s game:Comment on this story
- Weber State improves to 11-33 vs. BYU. The Wildcats have never won in Provo.
- Jarrick Harding hit 4 of 6 3-pointers to lead WSU with 30 points. He was among seven Wildcats to have seven or more points. Michal Kozak led the ‘Cats on defense with three blocks.
- Cody John’s last second tip-in in the first half game the Wildcats a 47-46 halftime advantage — a lead they expanded with a 24-11 run to start the second half. John ended up with 22 points.
- Yoeli Childs led the Cougars with 31 points and seven rebounds. TJ Haws struggled, making just 1 of 9 shots from the field include 0 for 3 from the 3-point line before fouling out in the final minute.
Next 3 for BYU:
- Wednesday vs. Utah State (6-1), 7 p.m.
- Saturday vs. Utah (4-3), noon in the Beehive Classic at Vivint Arena
- Dec. 12 vs. Portland State (3-3), 7 p.m.
Next 3 for Weber State:
- Wednesday at Fresno State (5-2), 8 p.m.
- Saturday vs. Utah State (6-1), 2:30 p.m. in the Beehive Classic at Vivint Arena
- Dec. 15 vs. Utah Valley (5-3), 7 p.m.
-