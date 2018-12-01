OGDEN — Weber State rolled past BYU 113-103 to snap the Cougars' 15-game win streak against WSU in men’s basketball. It’s the Wildcats’ first win over the Cougars since 2003.

Here’s the four main takeaways from Saturday’s game:

Weber State improves to 11-33 vs. BYU. The Wildcats have never won in Provo.

Jarrick Harding hit 4 of 6 3-pointers to lead WSU with 30 points. He was among seven Wildcats to have seven or more points. Michal Kozak led the ‘Cats on defense with three blocks.

Cody John’s last second tip-in in the first half game the Wildcats a 47-46 halftime advantage — a lead they expanded with a 24-11 run to start the second half. John ended up with 22 points.

Yoeli Childs led the Cougars with 31 points and seven rebounds. TJ Haws struggled, making just 1 of 9 shots from the field include 0 for 3 from the 3-point line before fouling out in the final minute.

Next 3 for BYU:

Wednesday vs. Utah State (6-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday vs. Utah (4-3), noon in the Beehive Classic at Vivint Arena

Dec. 12 vs. Portland State (3-3), 7 p.m.

Next 3 for Weber State: