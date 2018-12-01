1 of 12
Weber State Wildcats guard Jerrick Harding (10) celebrates after sinking a three during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at the Dee Events Center in Ogden on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
OGDEN — Weber State rolled past BYU 113-103 to snap the Cougars' 15-game win streak against WSU in men’s basketball. It’s the Wildcats’ first win over the Cougars since 2003.

Here’s the four main takeaways from Saturday’s game:

  • Weber State improves to 11-33 vs. BYU. The Wildcats have never won in Provo.
  • Jarrick Harding hit 4 of 6 3-pointers to lead WSU with 30 points. He was among seven Wildcats to have seven or more points. Michal Kozak led the ‘Cats on defense with three blocks.
  • Cody John’s last second tip-in in the first half game the Wildcats a 47-46 halftime advantage — a lead they expanded with a 24-11 run to start the second half. John ended up with 22 points.
  • Yoeli Childs led the Cougars with 31 points and seven rebounds. TJ Haws struggled, making just 1 of 9 shots from the field include 0 for 3 from the 3-point line before fouling out in the final minute.

Next 3 for BYU:

  • Wednesday vs. Utah State (6-1), 7 p.m.
  • Saturday vs. Utah (4-3), noon in the Beehive Classic at Vivint Arena
  • Dec. 12 vs. Portland State (3-3), 7 p.m.

Next 3 for Weber State:

  • Wednesday at Fresno State (5-2), 8 p.m.
  • Saturday vs. Utah State (6-1), 2:30 p.m. in the Beehive Classic at Vivint Arena
  • Dec. 15 vs. Utah Valley (5-3), 7 p.m.
