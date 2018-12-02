Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News sports staff takes a look back into our archives_._

BYU came up short in its quest for 21 WAC titles after losing a fourth-quarter lead in a 20-13 loss to Air Force in the final WAC championship game.

Matt Farmer caught a 59-yard pass from Blaine Morgan on third-and-11 to give the Falcons their first lead.

Sparky Gilliam added a 29-yard touchdown run for Air Force after the Cougars turned it over on downs, but the PAT was blocked.

Kevin Feterik was sacked seven times and was dropped twice during the Cougars’ last gasp.