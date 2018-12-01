SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Utah came up a few petals short when it came to playing in the Rose Bowl. Friday’s 10-3 loss to Washington in the Pac-12 championship game denied the Utes an opportunity to play in “the Granddaddy of the all.”

The setback was painful, especially considering the only touchdown of the game came on a 66-yard interception return that bounced off the body of Utah receiver Siaosi Mariner and into the hands of Washington cornerback Byron Murphy.

“It’s tough to lose a game when you don’t give up a defensive touchdown,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

The only other points scored Friday at Levi’s Stadium were by kickers. Washington’s Peyton Henry made a 29-yard field goal and a PAT. Utah’s Matt Gay connected on a 53-yard kick.

“It was two good, very good defenses going at it out there tonight,” Whittingham said. “And the score was indicative of that.”

Whittingham noted that the Utes couldn’t get things going offensively and credited Washington’s defense for showing that it’s among the best in the country.

Utah quarterback Jason Shelley completed 17 of 27 passes for 137 yards. He was intercepted three times and sacked twice.

“He struggled. It was tough. It was tough going — run game and throw game. Tough to get the throw game going when you don’t get much going in the run game. They feed off each other,” Whittingham said. “But to do what he did as a redshirt freshman after he got thrust into the Arizona State game — and then to rip off three wins in a row and get us here and get us in that situation — I’m very proud of him.”

Whittingham added that “maybe the redshirt freshman inexperience caught up to him a little bit tonight.”

Even so, Whittingham reiterated that there was a reason the Utes didn’t do much on offense. Washington’s defense played well. The Huskies held Utah to 188 yards of total offense, 52 plays and 12 first downs.

The only numbers that really mattered, though, are the ones that kept the Utes from playing in Pasadena on New Year’s Day.

“Well, the Rose Bowl was seven points away — eight points, I guess, because we needed to score 11,” said Whittingham, who noted that the loss to Washington was bittersweet. He explained that winning the Pac-12 South and reaching the championship game was not easy to do, and that he was proud of the team for the accomplishment.

“You always want more. You’re never satisfied. You want more. No matter what you do, you want more, and that’s one of the tough things about this business — is as soon as you get something you want more,” Whittingham said. “So that’s what keeps you going, I guess, those competitive juices. But (I’m) proud of the season they’ve had.

Same goes for the adversity the team has overcome. The accolades, though, took a backseat to the pain felt in coming so close to earning a Rose Bowl berth.

“It hurts,” said linebacker Chase Hansen, who made a game-high 13 tackles. “It hurts bad.”

The Rose Bowl, after all, was within grasp. Now the goal has changed.

“We’ve got to get that 10th win,” Shelley said. “We wanted to be in the Rose Bowl, but it’s not going to happen. So we’ve just got to handle business the next game.”