SANTA CLARA, Calif. — When it comes to where the Utah Utes will be going bowling, head coach Kyle Whittingham is open to anything.

“Just give us a city and give us an opponent,” he said. “We’ll be there and hopefully finish this thing off on a positive.”

After Saturday’s 10-3 loss to Washington in the Pac-12 championship game, Utah’s bowl picture is a bit muddled. Although the Utes aren’t headed to the Rose Bowl, they’re still in the running for other Pac-12 bowls like the Alamo, Holiday, Redbox or Sun.

Following the Pac-12 title game, Utah athletics director Mark Harlan acknowledged that he really didn’t know where they were headed. One uncertainty is whether Washington State earns a New Year’s Six bowl bid.

“Obviously, that’s part of it. We also know that five years ago the Pac-12 changed their rules and the Alamo Bowl, the Holiday Bowl and the Redbox Bowl pay a premium to be able to pick a team that’s within one loss,” Harlan said. “This particular year, we have a lot of teams that are in that category. So I’ve been in communication with the Holiday Bowl and Alamo Bowl and made it very clear that Ute Nation is strong.

“We travel to support our team in a profound way and very much hope that we get a chance to play in these kind of premier bowl games, recognizing that wherever we go we’ll be honored and we’ll be proud, and we’ll go and get after it,” he added.

Harlan noted that he’s excited for Utah (9-4) to have another chance for a 10th victory. He praised the Utes after Friday’s loss at Levi’s Stadium, calling them an incredible group of young men.

“I love what Coach told them after the game, that if they fight like this, anything they try to accomplish the rest of their lives they’ll accomplish a whole bunch,” Harlan said. “So I’m just very proud of them and very proud of this coaching staff.”

Harlan added that the loss to Washington was a “tough, tough game” and “kind of a goofy play” was the difference.

“Sometimes happens in this kind of slugfest,” he said. “Didn’t go our way tonight.”

Utah has scheduled a media availability Sunday afternoon when bowl matchups are officially unveiled. The Utes are 11-1 in bowl games under Whittingham.