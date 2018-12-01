In the midst of a five-game road trip, Utah State's women's basketball players spent their Saturday morning with Special Olympic athletes at the Aggie Recreation Center on USU's campus.

"This event was so special," sophomore center Laura Daulton said. "From the moment we walked in, everyone's faces lit up. We had just got done with weights and were already kind of tired and groggy, then we got here and our mood and energy immediately changed. We had so much fun."

The Aggies enjoyed interacting with the Special Olympic athletes.

"They're so friendly," sophomore guard/forward Taylor Franson said. "They're not afraid to be who they are. They just want to come talk to you and want to be everybody's best friend. They love basketball. It's been a great experience."

The event lasted a little more than two hours. USU and Special Olympics split into two groups to run through drills, such as passing, dribbling, shooting and defense. Halfway through the hour, the athletes changed groups to run through the other set of drills. The second hour was a game between the Special Olympic athletes where Aggie players coached and cheered from the sidelines.

"I love cheering," junior guard Eliza West said. "I loved when they shots threes and loved hyping them up. They really appreciated it and loved it, too."

Once the game was over, there was another short 10-minute game where Special Olympic athletes and USU players played together on the court.

"I like playing with them, too, so I could get them more shots," West said. "When you can do that for them, it's kind of nice."

The Utah State players appreciated the opportunity to give back to the community.

"Being able to give back in the little time that we did have is just so nice and so gratifying," Daulton said. "It makes us feel like we're making a difference for a community that cares so much about us."

Franson also appreciates the opportuniy to serve.

"Coming back and doing service opportunities is one way we can give back," Franson said. "Understanding that we've been blessed with a lot and these kids have their struggles, but that doesn't mean that they can't love the sport the same way we do."

The Aggies wrap up their five-game road slate in Texas next week as the Aggies take on UTSA (3-5) in San Antonio, on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. MT, followed by North Texas (2-4) in Denton, on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m.