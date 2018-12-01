Bombast and outbursts, helped by the age of instant communication, may have temporarily cemented themselves as the new face of diplomatic formalities, but true leadership will always draw from the wells of courage, courtesy and quiet engagement.

Such were the qualities of George H.W. Bush’s 40 years of public service. The former president, vice president, congressman, ambassador, CIA director and decorated Navy pilot died late Friday night.

Critics may remember the 41st president as the one-term executive who couldn’t turn domestic problems into campaign successes. That myopic legacy doesn’t capture his remarkable accomplishments as a leader who gave his loyalty to America and the promise of a world more free and tolerant.

“America,” he declared in his inaugural address, “is never wholly herself unless she is engaged in high moral principle. We as a people have such a purpose today. It is to make kinder the face of the nation and gentler the face of the world.”

And he lived what he said. In lieu of the typical post-White House memoir, Bush instead filled a book with his letters and writings that reveal a man devoted to his wife and family and a friend considerate of others’ well-being. As a presidential candidate, he reportedly told his Secret Service detail to stop at traffic lights. He wrote cards and thank-you notes throughout his years.

He also possessed a cool temperament under pressure that guided him through a series of crises. When Chinese forces massacred pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square six months into his presidency, Bush calculated a decisive response without caving to pressure calling for swift retribution. He sent a personal letter to Deng Xiaoping, the Chinese leader, and arranged for private meetings.

He exercised similar prudence while watching the Soviet Union unravel, always cautious and hardly triumphant. Bold and public declarations from his predecessor to “tear down this wall” were necessary, but Bush knew behind-the-scenes governance was just as important. He took a collaborative approach with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to dismantle nuclear arsenals and begin reunifying Germany. When a coup attempted to overthrow Gorbachev in 1991, Bush noted in his diary, “the thing is to be calm.” The coup failed a few days later.

Methodical calculation, consideration for unforeseen consequences and common courtesy are not the hallmarks of what Newsweek quipped the “wimp factor.” Instead, they are the manifestations of a leader rooted in principle and who puts duty toward the greater mission ahead of personal accomplishments.

While a boy, Bush once excitedly bragged to his mom that he had scored three goals in his soccer game. His mother replied, “That’s nice, George, but how did the team do?” It’s a lesson in restraint and humility that Bush personified and one that shouldn’t go unlearned by leaders of today.