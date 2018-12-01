SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement Saturday morning honoring former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday night at 94.

"We are grateful today for the life and service of President George H. W. Bush," said the statement, released by the church's First Presidency. "We honor him as a devoted husband, father and grandfather, a man of deep conviction who dedicated his life in service to country, family and faith. We express our love to the Bush family. We have been blessed by his legacy of service and devotion, and we pray they will be granted God's peace as they remember and celebrate his remarkable life."

President Ezra Taft Benson and President Thomas S. Monson attended Bush's inauguration in 1989 and the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, then known as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, sang.

The 41st U.S. president met with Latter-day Saint leaders on numerous occasions, according to the book "Presidents and Prophets."

Bush first met with church leaders in 1982 while vice president. In 1986, President Benson met the vice president in his office and presented a copy of the new LDS hymnbook. In 1989, after Bush became president, he awarded President Benson with the Presidential Citizens Medal by video during President Benson's 90th birthday celebration.

In 1992, during his third year as the nation's president, Bush traveled to Utah and met with President Gordon B. Hinckley and President Monson.

During the trip, Bush spoke at BYU.

"Americans need to understand something that you all know very, very well," he said before quoting late church President David O. McKay: "No other success can compensate for failure in the home."