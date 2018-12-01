1 of 4
View 4 Items
David J. Phillip, AP
In this April 21, 2018, file photo, former Presidents George W. Bush, left, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for a funeral service for former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston. Bush has died at age 94. Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush died shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, about eight months after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.
Related Links

SALT LAKE CITY — George H.W. Bush, the country’s 41st president, died at the age of 94 on Friday evening at his home in Houston.

"The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41's life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad," said his son, former President George W. Bush, in a statement.

Twitter shared fond memories and condolences to the Bush family in the hours after Bush’s death was announced.

Twitter reacts to death of former President George H.W. Bush

Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment