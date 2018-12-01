SALT LAKE CITY — George H.W. Bush, the country’s 41st president, died at the age of 94 on Friday evening at his home in Houston.

"The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41's life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad," said his son, former President George W. Bush, in a statement.

Twitter shared fond memories and condolences to the Bush family in the hours after Bush’s death was announced.

President George H.W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life. Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

Karen and I were saddened to learn of the passing of President George H.W. Bush and we send our deepest sympathies to the entire Bush family. President Bush loved his family, loved this country and his legacy will be a lifetime of service to the United States of America. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) December 1, 2018

America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example. pic.twitter.com/g9OUPu2pjY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 1, 2018

No one stood taller than George H.W. Bush, a giant among men. Hero in war, servant in the halls of state, and President of the greatest nation on earth. 1/5 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) December 1, 2018

Ann & I have been enormously blessed by President Bush’s counsel, generosity & friendship. We have laughed together at his & Barbara’s table & discussed the course of the nation at his library. Every encounter with George H.W. Bush impressed us with both his wisdom & his wit. 3/5 — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) December 1, 2018

"Today, we mourn the passing of one of the finest gentlemen I ever knew. May our 41st President rest in peace with his beloved Barbara." (4/4)



Full statement here --> https://t.co/A8v2IOO56s #utpol pic.twitter.com/tJGcO73pec — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) December 1, 2018

Hillary and I mourn the passing of President George H. W. Bush, and give thanks for his great long life of service, love and friendship. I am grateful for every minute I spent with him and will always hold our friendship as one of my life’s greatest gifts. https://t.co/1CYdrIeKmz — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 1, 2018

Rep. Pelosi: "George H.W. Bush’s life was defined by an inspiring commitment to public service. I am deeply grateful to his family for having shared such a wonderful man with us all. May it be a comfort to them to know that so many Americans mourn with them." — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 1, 2018

We mourn the loss of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, a great statesman and friend of #Germany. Having been president when the #Berlin Wall fell in 1989, we will not forget his support of German reunification less than a year later. pic.twitter.com/dKEZFecpnr — German Embassy (@GermanyinUSA) December 1, 2018

President George H.W. Bush served the American people with honor, diligence, and integrity — from his Naval service to the Oval Office. His family knows well the sacrifices required of public service and they have the gratitude of our entire country.https://t.co/yQx91EfuWy pic.twitter.com/nZaLbXEPoB — Senator Ben Sasse (@SenSasse) December 1, 2018

My statement on the passing of our 41st President George H.W. Bush. I'm sending my deepest sympathy to his family. #mepolitics pic.twitter.com/vAKM1HP2rb — Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) December 1, 2018

President George H W Bush was an American hero. He served our country in WWII and as the 41st president. Most of all, he was known for the love he had for his wife and family. Cindy and I pray for the Bush family as they grieve their loss. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) December 1, 2018

Like most of the WWII generation, and our veterans today, President George H.W. Bush never bragged about his military record. He simply dedicated his life to service, and we are all grateful for his commitment to our country. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) December 1, 2018

George H.W. Bush dedicated his life to service and leadership — in uniform, in Congress, in intelligence, and as our President.



God bless @JebBush and the entire Bush family. May we honor his legacy by striving to be a "kinder and gentler nation” today and always. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) December 1, 2018

President George H.W. Bush served our country honorably. He and Barbara will be remembered for their humble and devoted service to the country they loved. Jane and I send our deepest condolences to the entire Bush family. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 1, 2018

A sad day as the country remembers President Bush, but also a day to appreciate his service to the country.



RIP

https://t.co/tmr4uCsD5V — Robert Costa (@costareports) December 1, 2018

I'm struck again today by the genuine camaraderie among the group of presidents from George H.W. Bush to Barack Obama. 41 & Clinton ran against each other, 43 & Obama ran against the legacy of their predecessor, but all came to respect & enjoy the others in that rare club. 🇺🇸 — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) December 1, 2018

As a historian of the White House and in particular national security and foreign policy-making in the White House, it very early on became apparent to me that in those areas the George H.W. Bush White House set the high-water mark among all those of the post-WWII era. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) December 1, 2018

George H W Bush’s handling of foreign policy was not perfect—no president achieves that lofty goal—but it was realistic, imaginative, and considerably more successful than all of his successors to date, including those I voted for. — Stephen Walt (@stephenWalt) December 1, 2018

A faithful public servant, a veteran, and a person who believed in the power of a kinder, gentler nation, George H.W. Bush’s life was one lived fully and with honor. Sending love and prayers to the Bush family. May he Rest In Peace. #RIP41 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 1, 2018

Our nation lost one of its brightest points of light last night with the passing of former President George H.W. Bush. I was a young lieutenant & mother in the USAF during his presidency. He & Barbara will be remembered as people of service, statesmen & patriots with real class. — Chrissy Houlahan (@HoulahanForPa) December 1, 2018

We were blessed to have President Bush as a friend of the program. He will always have a special place in our hearts.#RIP41 pic.twitter.com/7wGburlS1W — Texas A&M Soccer (@AggieSoccer) December 1, 2018

I will never forget George H.W. Bush and President Clinton meeting me in my old hometown of New Orleans to show support and raise money after Hurricane Katrina. I send my love to his family tonight. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 1, 2018