SALT LAKE CITY — After news of President George H.W. Bush's passing at age 94 broke late Friday night, Utah politicians voiced their admiration for the nation's 41st president and offered condolences to his family.

"President George H.W. Bush will be sorely missed. He was a great example, the patriarch of our country, and a devoted servant to all. He was loved and respected by everyone. He was a man of great character and integrity," Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted.

"He served in the military, in Congress, in the CIA, and in the White House, but he taught us all the importance of serving wherever we are," Herbert added.

The governor said he prays that we can "carry on his legacy of service" and that the Bush family can feel the country's gratitude for his contributions.

The World War II hero, who presided during the coalition victory over Iraq in Kuwait, the collapse of the Soviet Union and the final months of the Cold War, died late Friday night at his Houston home, said family spokesman Jim McGrath. His wife of more than 70 years, Barbara Bush, died in April 2018.

Senator Orrin Hatch's office shared a photo of the president with the message "Rest in Peace, President Bush." A formal statement regarding Bush's passing will be released Saturday.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted, "Sending our heart-felt condolences to the Bush family. We are ever grateful for your legacy of leadership, service and family. Rest well gentle soul. You will be missed."

"We lost a great American today. Sue and I send our love to the Bush Family. Godspeed 41," Rep. John Curtis wrote.

"This year Heidi and I read George H.W. Bush's bio by (Jon Meacham) and found new appreciation for his great life of service, marriage, family and legacy. He'll be missed by many, remembered fondly for a full life — and ultimately reunited with Barbara on the other side," Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge tweeted.

Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson, a Democrat who lost her Senate bid to Mitt Romney and announced her run for county mayor Friday, wrote, "I initially arrived in D.C. the very week President Bush was inaugurated. My early days there were under his tenure. While we are different parties, I have never questioned his commitment to the country nor his integrity. A loss for the nation."

Evan McMullin, the Utahn who ran as an independent for president in 2016, tweeted, "George H.W. Bush personified the qualities an America aspiring to its ideals requires of its leaders: courage, honor, dignity, loyalty, humility, integrity, selflessness and knowledge. I hope American leaders of both parties will follow in his tradition for years to come."

