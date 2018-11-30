DRAPER — Westlake’s ability on the offensive end of the court was obvious the first two games of the season as it averaged 78 points in a pair of double-digit wins.

More importantly to coach Nate Carling, however, was his team’s willing to put in the work defensively at the Corner Canyon Tournament on Friday night — which it needed on a night when a variety of factors contributed to an off night offensively.

Westlake held Corner Canyon, the preseason No. 2 team in 5A, to just 40 points as it scrapped its way to a 49-40 victory to advance to Saturday’s championship game.

“We said before the game just find a way to get it done. They did. It wasn’t pretty basketball, but we’re not worried about that. Just trying to get results,” Carling said.

Point guard Austin White finished with 14 points to lead Westlake, but he missed the fourth quarter when a hip injury flared up. The Thunder were already shorthanded after fellow starter Drake Allen picked up a concussion in Thursday’s win over Syracuse.

The combination of those injuries and Corner Canyon’s defense contributed to the off night offensively, but Westlake demonstrated ability to get things done defensively.

“We’ve worked extremely hard on it these last few weeks. Offseason we didn’t put a lot of emphasis on it, tried to get some rhythm with the offense, but ever since the season started it’s been all defense and they’re starting to see the vision of it and they did a tremendous job,” Carling said.

In addition to his regulars, Carling said the defensive effort of Greyden Fausett, Tanner Paepke and Hayden Furey “ultimately won us the game.”

The whole team was strong defensively in the second half.

Leading 26-22 at halftime after a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Jared McGregor, Westlake limited Corner Canyon to just six points in the third quarter to open up a 38-28 lead.

The Chargers cut the lead to six points on two different occasions with under four minutes remaining, but Westlake answered with points of its own each time to seal the win.

“We really trusted our coach and our defense, trusted each other that we would get the job done. Did what we need to do to pull out the win,” said Paepke, who added 11 points.

A big key was how Westlake defended Corner Canyon center Hayden Welling. In the first half, he scored 17 points, aided by 9-of-12 shooting from the free-throw line. Carling stressed with his team at halftime the importance of keeping him off the free-throw line.

“We did a much better job of making him earn things. Being in position and making him score over you, don’t bail him out with a foul,” said Carling.

Westlake will play in the championship game of the Corner Canyon Tournament at 5 p.m. on Saturday.