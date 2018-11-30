SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Pac-12 Commissioner c said Utah’s rise to the conference championship game has come “very quick.” The Utes reached the finale in their eighth season in the league.

Scott recalled a press conference at the Utah Capitol on July 1, 2011, when Pac-12 membership became official.

“When we were standing there, if you would have said within the first decade Utah is going to be in the football championship game and have a chance to play for the Rose Bowl, I think people would have been pretty ecstatic about that,” Scott said. “So I’m really delighted for the University of Utah, the fan base, for Kyle (Whittingham), who has been there right from day one.”

Scott said that he’s had a lot of discussions with Whittingham about it.

“Utah had amazing success in bowl game and knew they could compete at the highest level,” Scott said. “What he was worried about was week-in and week-out and recruiting and could he do it. And so I’m sure he’s feeling an awful lot.”

After his pregame press conference, Scott said that he looking for interaction with Whittingham on Friday.

“I’m sure he’s feeling a lot of satisfaction in how far, how fast, the program has come,” Scott said.

IN RESPONSE: Scott addressed a series of articles critical of how the Pac-12 operates.

“What I can say with absolute confidence is not only are we comparable with other conferences in terms of conference operations, but we're very, very efficient,” Scott said. “What we do for the amount of expense to run the TV network compared to peers is admirable.”

IN THE HOUSE: Friday’s attendance was 35,134, the smallest crowd of the five Pac-12 championships played at Levi’s Stadium — home of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers. It was also the second lowest in the eight-year history of the game.

The record crowd was 58,476 when Stanford defeated USC 41-22. The lowest came in 2012 when the Cardinal topped UCLA 27-24 in a game played at Stanford.

EXTRA POINTS: Pac-12 vice president Dave Hirsch said that 150-175 media credentials were issued for the game. … Scott announced that the 2019 championship game will also be played at Levi’s Stadium. There’s an option for 2020 as well. … The Fox-broadcast game kicked off at 5 p.m. PST so the game could be seen in prime time on the East Coast. … The Pac-12 honored 100 firefighters and first responders who battled the recent wildfires in nearby Butte County.