The Utah Utes trail the Washington Huskies 3-0 at halftime of the Pac-12 Championship Game, and as the score indicates, it's been a struggle for both teams.

On Twitter, Utah fans have expressed frustration with the Utes' slow start offensively, although at least one person recognized that the Huskies' good defense is contributing to that.

Our offense. Oof. — Brittany G (@Fibby1123) December 1, 2018

This could be a long night... — Charles Barnard (@ccb1212) December 1, 2018

What time does the Utah offense start? #UTAHvsUW — ʜᴇᴍᴀ ʜᴇɪᴍᴜʟɪ ᴊʀ. (@HemaHeimuliJr) December 1, 2018

I don’t know if I have mentioned this, but Washington’s defense is okay — Guy Incognito (@StaircaseWhitt) December 1, 2018

The Huskies got on the board in the second quarter. The scoreless first quarter was the first opening frame in Pac-12 Championship Game history that ended in a 0-0 tie.

First scoreless first quarter in Pac-12 championship game history: pic.twitter.com/15bc2lardS — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) December 1, 2018

Washington leads 3-0. And that ought to do it — Patrick Kinahan (@PKKinahan) December 1, 2018

Right after the above tweet was sent, Utah started putting together a solid drive as halftime approached, although it stalled at midfield as the Utes used just one timeout and quarterback Jason Shelley was sacked to take Utah out of field goal range.

The time management on that final drive of the half by the #utes would make Andy Reid proud. #Pac12FCG — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) December 1, 2018

What a nightmare ending. At least try a long kick or Hail Mary!!! — Jeremy Olsen (@JeremyOlsen41) December 1, 2018

The Utes have made two huge mistakes going into half against Washignton this season. Huntely threw and INT and Shelley gets sacked out of field goal range.



Very tough end to the half when the Utes had momentum. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 1, 2018

Awfully bad play to end the half. YIKES. #UteNation — Alex Markham (@AMarkhamRivals) December 1, 2018