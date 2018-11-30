The Utah Utes trail the Washington Huskies 3-0 at halftime of the Pac-12 Championship Game, and as the score indicates, it's been a struggle for both teams.Comment on this story
On Twitter, Utah fans have expressed frustration with the Utes' slow start offensively, although at least one person recognized that the Huskies' good defense is contributing to that.
The Huskies got on the board in the second quarter. The scoreless first quarter was the first opening frame in Pac-12 Championship Game history that ended in a 0-0 tie.
Right after the above tweet was sent, Utah started putting together a solid drive as halftime approached, although it stalled at midfield as the Utes used just one timeout and quarterback Jason Shelley was sacked to take Utah out of field goal range.