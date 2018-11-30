CHARLOTTE — The Utah Jazz continue to be road warriors, snapping the Charlotte Hornets' four-game home winning streak with an impressive 119-111 victory. The Jazz improve to 11-12 on the season and 9-6 away from home.

Here’s the three main takeaways from Friday’s game:

Kyle Korver, who joined the team earlier today, made an immediate impact on the Jazz, scoring the first time he touched the ball with 4:42 left in first quarter. Korver made 5 of 7 shots (4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line) for 14 points in 21 minutes. His two misses were both attempts to beat the game or shot clocks. The Jazz overall shot well from 3-point land, making 45 percent as a team.

Donovan Mitchell scored 10 in the first quarter, including an alley-oop dunk to cap off an 11-2 run to start the game. He led all scorers with 30 points to go with six assists and six rebounds.

After Jeremy Lamb tied the game at 64, the Jazz seemed to wake up as Ingles, Mitchell and Crowder all hit 3-pointers during a 15-2 third-quarter run that reestablished the team’s lead. Crowder hit 6 of 10 treys on his way to 25 points.

