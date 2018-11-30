CHARLOTTE — The Utah Jazz continue to be road warriors, snapping the Charlotte Hornets' four-game home winning streak with an impressive 119-111 victory. The Jazz improve to 11-12 on the season and 9-6 away from home.
Here’s the three main takeaways from Friday’s game:
- Kyle Korver, who joined the team earlier today, made an immediate impact on the Jazz, scoring the first time he touched the ball with 4:42 left in first quarter. Korver made 5 of 7 shots (4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line) for 14 points in 21 minutes. His two misses were both attempts to beat the game or shot clocks. The Jazz overall shot well from 3-point land, making 45 percent as a team.
- Donovan Mitchell scored 10 in the first quarter, including an alley-oop dunk to cap off an 11-2 run to start the game. He led all scorers with 30 points to go with six assists and six rebounds.
- After Jeremy Lamb tied the game at 64, the Jazz seemed to wake up as Ingles, Mitchell and Crowder all hit 3-pointers during a 15-2 third-quarter run that reestablished the team’s lead. Crowder hit 6 of 10 treys on his way to 25 points.
Next 3:
- Sunday at Miami (7-13), 4 p.m.
- Tuesday vs. Spurs (10-11), 7 p.m.
- Thursday vs. Rockets (9-11), 8:30 p.m.
-