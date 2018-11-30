OGDEN — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Ogden Friday night.

Ogden police said officers were preventing an aggravated kidnapping in the area of 2500 Washington Blvd. The scene includes a portion of Ogden's Christmas Village, according to a witness.

Lights at the Christmas Village were lit last Saturday. The yearly display includes cottages modeled after Santa's village at the North Pole and live entertainment. The tradition began in 1962 and attracts thousands of visitors each year.

Additional information was not immediately available. Police are expected to give an update about the shooting at 8 p.m.

This story will be updated.