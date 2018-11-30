SALT LAKE CITY — A man who two years ago allegedly met a 16-year-old girl at a TRAX station, smoked heroin and had sex with her before she was found without a pulse in his home now faces criminal charges.

David Oliver Glatzer, 42, of South Salt Lake, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, as well as endangerment of a child or elder adult, and unlawful sexual conduct with a 16 or 17-year-old, both third-degree felonies.

In November 2016, according to the charges, police responded to a home at 361 E. Georgia Circle in South Salt Lake and found the girl, who was not identified in court documents, "in a shower without a pulse." She was declared dead the next day in a hospital.

When police first interviewed Glatzer, he told them he met the teen at a TRAX station but that "he had no idea how she got to his house." He said the girl had slept outside his home, knocked on his door in the morning and then became unconscious, according to the charges.

In a later interview with police, Glatzer told them he and the girl went together to his house, where he showed her how to prepare and smoke heroin. He also told police that, to "relax her," he gave the girl three 800 milligram tablets of gabapentin, which is used to treat seizures.

"Glatzer said he then had sex with (the girl)," police said.

When the girl became ill, charges state, Glatzer told police he put her to bed. In the morning, he found her "turning blue and not breathing," according to the charges.

"Glatzer did not call for help for approximately two hours, instead putting (the girl) in a cold shower to revive her," police said.

An autopsy on the girl found that "smothering or non-accidental asphyxial injury and the combined effects of the very high level of gabapentin along with prior heroin use were possible causes of her death," charges state.

Although her cause of death was undetermined, the state medical examiner's office ruled out accidental or natural causes.

Additionally, medical examiners found seven times more gabapentin in the girl's system than Glatzer told police he'd given her.

A $1 million warrant was issued for Glatzer's arrest.