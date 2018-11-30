PROVO — Four people, including two children, were injured Friday in a head-on crash on a snowy Provo Canyon road, officials said.

The crash occurred about 4:15 p.m. on state Route 189 near the turnoff onto S.R. 92 when a pickup truck driving west lost control and crossed into eastbound traffic, the Utah Highway Patrol said. The truck hit a car head-on, officials said.

The driver of the car was in critical condition following the crash, UHP said. The driver of the truck was in serious condition.

Two children in the car suffered minor injuries, according to UHP.

Officials called weather a contributing factor in the crash.