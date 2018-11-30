SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Utah Utes never got their offense going and committed costly mistakes in the second half en route to a 10-3 loss to the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night.

The Huskies earned a spot in the Rose Bowl with the win and will enter it with a 10-3 record. The Utes will go into bowl season 9-4. Their bowl fate will be determined this weekend.

A Jason Shelley pass that bounced off Siaosi Mariner right into the hands of Huskies defensive back Byron Murphy and was returned for a touchdown in the third quarter was the difference in the game. Shelley threw two more interceptions after that to seal Utah's fate on a night when the Ute defense allowed just a field goal all night.

BYRON MURPHY, ARE YOU SERIOUS?!



The @UW_Football DB picks the ball off the Utah player and returns it 66 yards for a touchdown.



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/ztUHF0RFz7 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) December 1, 2018

Washington finished the night with 307 total yards while Utah had just 188. The Huskies had possession of the ball for nearly double the amount of time the Utes did.

The game was tied 0-0 at the end of the first quarter, and was 3-0 for Washington at halftime. The Utes responded on a 53-yard field goal from Matt Gay after halftime and were driving before the pick-6.

Beside being without starting quarterback Tyler Huntley and starting running back Zack Moss, Utah also lost leading receiver Britain Covey to injury in the third quarter.

This story will be updated.